Global site navigation

“They Can Kick Me Out”: Lady Ducks Cameras and Sneaks Alcohol Into McDonald’s
People

“They Can Kick Me Out”: Lady Ducks Cameras and Sneaks Alcohol Into McDonald’s

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A brave lady went to M,cDonald’s to study but remembered that she had a bottle of wine in her backpack 
  • She studied every camera in the restaurant so that she could duck them and enjoy her beverage without being caught 
  • Social media users were amazed by how the lady managed to get away with her mischievous act 

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

Students have been trying new ways to focus this exam season, and one lady thought studying at a restaurant would help.

Lady drinks wine at MacD
Mzansi was amazed by a lady who snuck wine into McDonald's during her study session. Image: @black_lunatic_.
Source: TikTok

The hun ordered food and brought a drink to keep her going when her fuel died down.

Lady sneaks alcohol into  McDonald’s 

Exam season has South African students by the neck. The youngsters are filled with anxiety and fear of failing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Read also

"The warmer the blanket, the colder the future": SA floored by mom demanding distinctions from matric daughter

Families are friends of those writing tests have shown their support and love to help them through these crucial times. A lady found a comfortable spot to study at McDonald’s and ordered some food.

The youngster lost focus after remembering the bottle of wine buried inside her backpack. She planned to pour some alcoholic beverage into her cup but noticed cameras pointing toward her.

She studied surveillance to better plan a successful execution and ducked her head to open her backpack, sliding her cup in to tap the wine. After pouring enough alcohol, she satisfyingly held her cup high and quenched her thirst:

“I will update you when I’m done, and yes, I know they can kick me out. I sat in the corner so they do not see me.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady sneaking alcohol into McDonald’s 

Social media users were floored by the silly lady and commented:

Read also

Bride devastated after groom keeps her waiting for 4 hours in heartbreaking video

@🐻bear♡♡ commented: 

“I saw a camera at the back of you.”

@dimples✝️asked: 

“Is this not allowed?”

@Mandy_M explained: 

“As an ex-employee, nobody sits and watches the cameras all day. We are all too busy unless you lose something, and then we go back to check cameras depending on the time frame. If you get caught, you’re given a warning.”

@candicexox highlighted: 

“No one checks the cameras unless something happens.”

@jodye commented: 

“Nobody’s gonna know.”

@list realised:

“UNISA students really just live their best lives.”

@tshepangmokwen_ shared: 

“I’d act like I dropped something and pour it from under the table.”

@Kay Sav wrote: 

“I once did it at Burger King, and nothing happened.”

Majaivane starts busting moves at McDonald’s

Briefly News also reported that a TikTok dancer cheered up the McDonald’s staff by busting his sweet moves. The man’s dancing was so contagious that his cashier decided to join him.

Read also

Tyla opens up about making mistakes while in the limelight: “I didn’t expect it to be this hard”

The internet was stunned at their joyful performance and left cheerful messages in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: