A brave lady went to M,cDonald’s to study but remembered that she had a bottle of wine in her backpack

She studied every camera in the restaurant so that she could duck them and enjoy her beverage without being caught

Social media users were amazed by how the lady managed to get away with her mischievous act

Students have been trying new ways to focus this exam season, and one lady thought studying at a restaurant would help.

Mzansi was amazed by a lady who snuck wine into McDonald's during her study session. Image: @black_lunatic_.

Source: TikTok

The hun ordered food and brought a drink to keep her going when her fuel died down.

Lady sneaks alcohol into McDonald’s

Exam season has South African students by the neck. The youngsters are filled with anxiety and fear of failing.

Families are friends of those writing tests have shown their support and love to help them through these crucial times. A lady found a comfortable spot to study at McDonald’s and ordered some food.

The youngster lost focus after remembering the bottle of wine buried inside her backpack. She planned to pour some alcoholic beverage into her cup but noticed cameras pointing toward her.

She studied surveillance to better plan a successful execution and ducked her head to open her backpack, sliding her cup in to tap the wine. After pouring enough alcohol, she satisfyingly held her cup high and quenched her thirst:

“I will update you when I’m done, and yes, I know they can kick me out. I sat in the corner so they do not see me.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady sneaking alcohol into McDonald’s

Social media users were floored by the silly lady and commented:

@🐻bear♡♡ commented:

“I saw a camera at the back of you.”

@dimples✝️asked:

“Is this not allowed?”

@Mandy_M explained:

“As an ex-employee, nobody sits and watches the cameras all day. We are all too busy unless you lose something, and then we go back to check cameras depending on the time frame. If you get caught, you’re given a warning.”

@candicexox highlighted:

“No one checks the cameras unless something happens.”

@jodye commented:

“Nobody’s gonna know.”

@list realised:

“UNISA students really just live their best lives.”

@tshepangmokwen_ shared:

“I’d act like I dropped something and pour it from under the table.”

@Kay Sav wrote:

“I once did it at Burger King, and nothing happened.”

Source: Briefly News