A young lady managed to sneak a bottle of alcohol into the groove and stunned Mzansi with her creative hiding spot.

A young Mzansi lady broke the rules at groove and successfully snuck in alcohol. Image: @eyoo_its_thickmam1

Source: TikTok

She hid the booze in her chest and pulled the bottle out when the coast was clear.

Mzansi stunned by lady sneaking alcohol into groove

Most grooving spots have a policy of not letting anyone bring their booze into the premises. Many party people have tried to fight this rule and failed, just like cinema lovers hate how they can’t enjoy their fast food in the theatre.

A Mzansi woman broke the rules and snuck in a bottle of booze at a groove event. She placed the bottle in her generous chest until she passed the entrance and found a good spot at the venue's heart.

She pulled the bottle from her chest, placed it on the floor for her friend to film and appreciated her moment of victory. The lady understood that the owner would announce that:

“We don’t want bottles inside.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady sneaking booze into groove

Social media users were stunned by the sneaky move and commented:

@🅿️🅾️ETIC I Am needed the lady's assistance:

"I need you for bfn farmers market."

@Tshego said:

"' bring ibele to the table', amabele are very important!"

@JOHN WICK commented:

"That's why I love amabele."

@Boitumelo kheyizana shared:

"Do you know why they don't want bottles? Somethings are really unnecessary."

Source: Briefly News