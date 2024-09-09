A babe showcased how she, along with her besties, behave at the club, and peeps were left cracking up in laughter

The video grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok

Netizens enjoyed watching the hun's content as they flooded the comments with jokes and laughter

A clip of women pretending to be deaf at the groove left many people on the internet in stitches and went viral online.

Ladies preceded to be deaf at the groove to avoid men in a TikTok video. Image: @dimpled.girl25

Women pretend to be deaf, not talk to men at groove

A clip shared by TikTok user @dimpled.girl25 shows the ladies hilariously pretending to the deaf as they spoke in sign language in order to avoid men who approached them at the groove.

One gent can be seen standing beside the women looking confused. The footage entertained many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

SA cracks jokes

The ladies' video amused Mzansi netizens, who flooded the comments section with humour and laughter, while some shared their own tactics.

ValenciaNalediameso said:

"The way I'm so unserious, I would laugh and then ruin the plan."

Tshego_K was amused:

"He's so defeated."

Dineo expressed:

"I always do this omg. I used to feel bad, but I have found my people."

Jess 🇨🇩 shared:

"Knowing me, I’d forget I was pretending and end up responding to you normally yoh."

Jeff cracked a joke, saying:

"Temu sign language."

Lunga MaDingiswayo simply said:

"Perfect strategy."

