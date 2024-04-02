A South African woman shared a TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation

The video shows her before and after a slimming syrup in a brown, believed to be Wohloza

The video sparked discussion among viewers, with some curious about the product and others sharing negative experiences with it

A woman drank slimming drops which have been linked to negative side effects. Image: @itumelengmmusi1

A Mzansi woman had many netizens intrigued after sharing how she lost weight in just one month.

Woman wows with one month of weight loss

A TikTok video shared by @itumelengmmusi1 shows how the woman used to look before taking a weight loss mixture syrup in a brown bottle believed to be wohloza.

@itumelengmmusi1 then hows herself a month later, looking slimmer and with a flatter stomach.

In her post, @itumelengmmusi1 shared that she regrets drinking the wohloza slimming drops as they are said to have hectic side effects on one's health.

Mzansi reacts to wohloza syrup

While some netizens were keen to try the weight loss drops for themselves, others shared their experiences of trying out the syrup and how it affected them, such as loss of energy, excessive vomiting, irregular heart palpitations and even depression.

Eunicorn commented:

"I also want to regret my sister, what do I say when I get to the pharmacy, what is it called? ."

minenhlenhleko18 responded:

"As long ingeke imise inhliziyo yami ilungile ngeke ngizisole."

Ducky replied:

"What is the colour of the syrup. Mine is brown and I’m wondering if it’s the same thing. The pharmacy mixes it and it’s written slimming mix."

Andy baby gal commented:

"Mina ngibonangani yayehlisa umkhaba which is good, I will buy it for umkhaba ."

maZt commented:

"Good luck ladies i nearly died ngikhishwa isisu sengiphelelwe amandla ngiBUYISA STRONG."

Za’am replied:

"Does anyone know where I can find it around Durban?"

Paula Nkabinde responded:

"Haibo uHohloza usekhonaangeke ngiyamfuna."

Thembeka Radebe said:

"Wohloza wenza inhliziyo ishaye ngamandla and iDepression ."

