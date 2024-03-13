An African woman named Faye shared her weight loss journey in a TikTok video and a powerful message about healthy eating

Faye shared about food as necessary for the body and not the enemy, encouraging mindful indulgence

The video sparked comments from viewers both impressed and struggling with their own weight loss journeys

Faye emphasises food as fuel and encourages mindful indulgence. Image: @wellwith_faye

Source: TikTok

An African woman shared her weight loss transformation journey and a powerful message about how to have a healthy relationship with food.

Woman shares how to manage food intake

Faye (@wellwith_faye) posted a TikTok video showing herself at the beginning of her journey against the slimmer and fitter version of where she is now.

In her post, Faye showed various delicious meals she enjoyed and addressed the importance of wellness and falling in love with taking yourself.

"Remember that food is not the enemy. We need food to survive. Learn to nourish your body with what it needs and mindfully indulge in cravings you enjoy.

"Learn your hunger and satisfaction cues. Don't overfeed yourself," Faye advised.

She also shared that it was important not to restrict yourself to the foods you enjoy but instead to learn how to eat in moderation.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to woman's weight loss journey

Netizens reacted to the video with questions as to how Faye managed to lose so much weight while enjoying good food, and others sharing their struggles with overeating.

Akosua vikky commented:

"How do you guys do this? Even if I fast for a month I still don't lose weight hmmmm."

Black Diamond replied:

"You look absolutely amazing!! I'm happy you took time to love yourself first ."

Destiny ❤️ commenetd:

"This is what I really needed to hear. I'm just so obsessed with food especially when it's my time. The cravings are just too much ."

BlaqDiamond responded:

"I’m 95kgs, but I started my journey. Give me like three months."

Vicky george said:

"I started mine today, may God help me accomplish my desired shape I say NO to longer throat ."

Sly Ruhi Shy replied:

"Your before is me right now, and I’m always hungry girl. How did you do it."

Source: Briefly News