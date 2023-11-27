One woman who recently started working decided to spoil her grandmother with her first salary

She took the gogo to a restaurant and posted a TikTok video of the lady enjoying her delicious meal

The social media community is impressed by the considerate woman and said more blessings are headed her way

A grandmother waited for her ordered food at Spur restaurant. Image: @samukelisiwenzuza

A woman who recently started her professional journey decided to make her first salary count by treating her beloved grandmother to a special meal.

Enjoys restaurant meal

The beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video that was uploaded by @samukelisiwenzuza.

The elderly lady indulged in a restaurant meal that included chips, steak, onions, and a milkshake for dessert.

Act of kindness

The wholesome video that was posted yesterday has amassed 267,000 views and counting. Viewers are captivated by the genuine love and care displayed in this thoughtful act of kindness.

SA applauds granddaughter

Netizens applauded the granddaughter for prioritising her grandmother's joy and taking her out to experience nice things.

@palesamotaung05 said:

"My first salary my grandmother asked me to buy her pork at Shoprite. After two weeks she left us."

@nagisookolo wrote:

"I took her and my aunt to Wimpy she was so happy."

@Lubelihle posted:

"May your pocket never run dry you did a good job there wish mine was alive was going to do that too."

@ingridangie8 stated:

"I wish mine lived to see and enjoy my first salary."

@samantha6819 commented:

"You will be blessed with much more."

@cathrinesitsha added:

"I bought my grandmother a blanket and she told us she wanted to be wrapped in that blanket when she passed on. I still miss her."

@Butterflysly asked:

"Why am I crying all of a sudden."

@DanPillay26 stated:

"Blessings to you dear."

