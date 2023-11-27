A young Mzansi student is excited to finally be able to go home for the holidays in a car that her father recently purchased

The student had previously been relying on public transportation to get home for the holidays

Many netizens were overjoyed for the young woman and her father and responded with congratulations and heartwarming comments

A woman was excited to be fetched by her dad in his new car. Image: @boityboits

A young Mzansi student took to social media to share the joy of her father buying a new car.

Students gets to be driven home

In a TikTok video, @boityboits shared a short vlog of herself moving out of her res room and the excitement of having her father fetch her in his newly bought car.

In the post, @boityboits shared that for the past four years, she had witnessed other students being fetched by their parents while she had to use public transport to get back home for the holidays.

"This year, my dad finally bought a car and fetched me from res," the delighted young woman said.

The video delivers a positive message of family support and perseverance. The young woman's father worked hard to buy a car so that he could fetch her from university for the holidays, and this gesture of love and support touched the hearts of many people who watched the video.

The video also serves as a reminder that even when life is challenging, things can always get better.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens were overjoyed for the young woman and her father as they responded with congratulations and heartwarming comments.

Busisiwe Nkosi said:

"Konke kunesikhathi sakoe,siyambongela ubaba."

Lee00082410 commented:

"Aw Nkosi yami .

YSL said:

"Our parents really try their best hey."

Kgadiiey replied:

"That's so amazing, congratulations to the family❤️."

user5592911616508 commented:

"I would cry the entire way home."

Jungkooks arteries said:

"Awww he probably has been wanting to fetch you."

3 Polokwane men pray over new car at the dealership

In another article, Brielfy News reported that a video of three Polokwane men praying for a new car at the dealership made many South Africans feel emotional.

The TikTok footage by @refentse_mph0 shows the men kneeling on the floor as they bowed over the car, placed their hands on it, and prayed.

Buying a new car can be a significant financial and life milestone. It can be a sign that you are working hard and achieving your goals, and it comes with a lot of reliability and peace of mind, which is worthy of praise.

Source: Briefly News