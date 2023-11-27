A woman has shared a video on TikTok about her decision to leave her marriage of six months

The woman, who remains unidentified, says she is tired of fighting and has asked her friend to pick her up from her marital home

The video has sparked a conversation online, with some people offering words of support and others commenting on the brevity of the marriage

One Mzansi woman could no longer bear to be stuck in an unhappy marriage. Image: Grace Cary/Getty Images, @makungothulani/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Marriage can be challenging as it is a partnership between two people, so there will be disagreements, misunderstandings, and conflicts.

A woman leaves her marriage

A woman, @makungothulani, has sparked a conversation on TikTok after sharing a video about leaving her marriage of six months.

In the video, the woman, who remains unidentified, is seen packing her belongings and taking off her wedding ring.

She says she is tired of fighting and has asked her friend to pick her up from her marital home.

Mzansi shares their two cents

The woman's story is a reminder that it is okay to leave a marriage that is not working.

The video has been viewed over 1.9M times and has received over 8,000 comments. Some netizens have offered words of support to the woman, while others have commented on how short her marriage was.

Mthandazo Mbhele replied:

"Waze wayi short course no lo mshado."

SihleHadebe said:

"Six months ayi ubuzontshontsha izinkomo."

Nonoshree replied:

"Tomorrow will be my 2nd anniversary. Hai khona kuyashisakodwa kubi a ukuthi ubekezele."

Ntethelelo said:

"Sibonga nje ukuthi you didn't leave ngebhokisi❤️❤️."

user3390562767534 commented:

"Sorry nana if kungahlaleki akuhlaleki."

Kama wrote:

"Hhay ngisho years, andizi."

