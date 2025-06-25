A woman stunned Mzansi after finding a massive stash of cash hidden in her mother’s coat while doing laundry

Briefly News takes a look at the health benefits of doing the laundry, and the woman expressed how she felt about her discovery

South Africans have been buzzing about the unexpected cash find, with many commenting on the surprise and sharing their own stories of finding money

A woman got the surprise of a lifetime when she stumbled upon a massive stash of cash hidden in her mother’s coat while doing the laundry.

A lady showed off the stash of money she found in her mother's coat while doing laundry. Image: @laylanekhavhambe2

Source: TikTok

Regular laundry can greatly improve your health and well-being by getting rid of bacteria that are hidden and lowering your risk of becoming sick or having skin issues. According to Samyxcleaning, a cleaner and healthier home environment is produced by washing clothing and bedding, which often gets rid of bacteria, germs, and allergens like dust and pollen.

Additionally, wearing clean clothing helps shield the skin from infections and rashes. In addition to keeping you clean, a regular washing regimen supports a healthy lifestyle and calms the mind. Professional cleaning services will guarantee that your laundry is done correctly if time is of the essence, saving you bother and effort.

Woman finds hidden cash in mom’s coat while laundry

The babe, who goes by the handle @laylanekhavhambe2, posted a video on TikTok on 24 June 2025, where she showcased how she received the surprise of a lifetime when she stumbled upon a massive stash of cash hidden in her mother’s coat while doing the laundry.

@laylanekhavhambe2's unexpected find has left social media users in stitches and others wondering what secrets their own parents' wardrobes might be hiding.

In the video, she unveiled many R100 and R200 notes, along with various other denominations, from one of her mother's jacket's inner pockets. While taking to her TikTok caption, @laylanekhavhambe2 simply said the following:

she’s my girl, can’t hurt her."

Many were amazed at the amount, estimating it to be several thousand rands. @laylanekhavhambe2 didn’t reveal what her mother had to say about the surprise discovery, but commenters were quick to caution her against spending it.

@laylanekhavhambe2 also revealed in her comments section that she had given back the money to her mother, who claimed to have been looking for it.

Take a look at the stack of cash in the video below:

SA chimes in on woman's cash discovery

South Africans have reacted with amazement after the woman discovered a massive stash of cash hidden in her mother’s jacket while doing laundry, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Khanyisile Dodovu said:

"At home the rule is if you are the one doing laundry and find cash, it's all yours."

Hlengiwe Bila shared:

"I'd ask for R200 before telling her. If she says no, sorry for her."

Makhosazana wrote:

"If it were me, I'd keep R500 ngibuyisele esalayo."

Pimpnamedcurtis commented:

"Money doesn't want noise."

A woman flaunted the stash of money she found in her mother's coat while doing the laundry. Image: @laylanekhavhambe2

Source: TikTok

People find cash in unexpected places

Briefly News reported that one woman was relieved after finding a wallet she was looking for that had money. She shared the video on TikTok.

reported that one woman was relieved after finding a wallet she was looking for that had money. She shared the video on TikTok. In a TikTok video shared by @preciousnomondema, the woman is seen putting her hand in the water in the washing machine, whipping out several banknotes left in her clothing pockets by mistake.

South Africans were left both amused and impressed after a hilarious video showed a granddaughter exposing the secret hiding spots where her grandmother keeps her money.

Source: Briefly News