Heartfelt condolences have poured in for a young rugby star, who passed away after being involved in a tragic road accident

The 16-year-old rugby youngster was said to have been involved in a road traffic accident in Cloghan, Ireland

The news about the teenage rugby star's tragic death sparked lots of tributes from rugby lovers on social media

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The rugby world has been thrown into mourning as a young player, Joshua Morrow, is said to have died after being involved in a tragic road traffic accident on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Morrow died at the age of 16 after his motorcycle crashed into a car on the R252 in Cloghan, Ireland.

Rugby teenager Joshua Morrow passed on at the age of 16 after being involved in a tragic accident in Ireland. Photo: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Grief gripped rugby fans in Donegal on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as the teenager and rising sporting talent, who tragically died in a road accident, was laid to rest.

Aside from being good at rugby, Joshua also stood out in GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association). He would be warmly remembered by loved ones as a “handsome young man” and someone “universally admired.”

The South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, and also a young player who died during training.

Ulster rugby announces Morrow's passing

Morrow was playing for Ulster Rugby at the time of his passing, and the club announced the death of the youngster in an official statement released on their Facebook page on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The statement expressed the club’s grief, saying Ulster Rugby was devastated to learn of the death of Josh Morrow.

They noted that Josh had been due to join the Ulster U17 Clubs Summer Programme in July and had already featured for the Ulster Clubs U18 side against Munster, despite being younger than most in the squad. The statement added that their thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone connected to Finn Valley RFC during this difficult period.

Fans pay tribute to Morrow

Ulster's statement and announcement of Morrow's passing sparked loads of tributes and condolences from rugby fans on social media.

Ulster Rugby youngster Joshua Morrow dies in Ireland, Photo: Ulster

Source: Facebook

Angela Skelly said:

"Just heartbreaking. Praying for Josh's family at this devastating time 🙏"

Pat Kilcoyne shared:

"Very sad to see a young life taken away so soon. I hope that time will be a healer for all his loved ones. RIP."

Peter Terrington mentioned:

"Deepest and sincerest condolences to his family, teammates, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy. Vale, young man. Vale. Travel well."

Roberta Hulme wrote:

"Condolences to all his family and friends. A life taken too soon. From an avid Ulster Rugby fan. 🙏"

Julie Mc Gee commented:

"Rest in peace, Josh. The Finn Valley RFC are devastated to have lost such an inspirational player. We will miss you, Josh. X"

Nicola Lafferty reacted:

"Rest in peace, Josh. I have no doubt you had a great future ahead of you on the rugby pitch."

Bernadette Lovett added:

"Deepest sympathy. Rest in peace, Josh Morrow. Truly heartbreaking. I understand what you are going through. X."

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News earlier reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News