South African tennis legend Kevin Anderson has disclosed a heartbreaking loss that has shaken his family

The tragedy follows a violent incident at a private home, raising fresh concerns about safety

Fans have been moved, and a wave of public support is building as efforts begin to assist the family left behind

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has opened up about a devastating personal loss that has shaken his family.

Kevin Anderson stretches to play a forehand in his Men's Singles Second Round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during Day Three of The Championships. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Anderson revealed that his cousin, Bruce Franck, died on 16 April 2026 after being attacked at his home on 4 April. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit following the incident, but later succumbed to his injuries.

A fundraising statement confirmed that the attack took place at Franck’s residence in South Africa, although the exact location has not been disclosed. Anderson also shared that a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has been launched to support Franck’s children, Alex and Savannah, with their education, care and long-term needs.

The initiative has already received strong public support, reaching close to three-quarters of its R750,000 target within a short period.

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Kevin Anderson shares an emotional message.

Anderson posted the heartbreaking news on Facebook on 22 April, writing:

“A few days ago, our family experienced something devastating. My cousin Bruce was attacked in his home and did not survive. He leaves behind his two children, Alex and Savannah.

Bruce was very dear to me. One of my strongest memories is having him there during my run to the finals at Wimbledon. I will always carry that with me.

Several of you have asked if there is any way to help. A fundraiser has been set up to support Alex and Savannah as they navigate what comes next. If you are able to contribute or share, it would mean a great deal to our family.

More than anything, I ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Anderson, 39, reached a career-high ranking of world No 5 in July 2018, becoming the first South African to break into the top five since Kevin Curren achieved the feat in September 1985. He retired on 3 May 2022 at the age of 35 before announcing a brief comeback in July 2023, which lasted only a few months.

As seen in the post below on Facebook:

South Africans react with condolences

South Africans took to social media to express sympathy and support for Anderson and his family.

@Greg Anderson :

''Condolences to this family, but Mr President, bring back Death Penalty''

@Brett Summers:

'Sorry, Kevin, Bruce was a great guy, saw him just a month ago, does not seem real.''

@Elana Franke-Matthecka:

''This is heartbreaking. Im.so sorry and my condolences to you and your family.''

@Lorna Benkenstein:

''Sending love and prayers to you and the family, especially his children ❤️🙏🙏. May Bruce rest in peace.🙏🙏''

@Derek Pappas:

''Was this in south Africa or somewhere else, and is there a security camera to identify the perpetuators.''

@Justine Odendaal:

''Love to you both...Barbara and Kevin.....from Peter and Justine ....Plett. Remember sharing that dinner with you. at our..flat. .lovely memories. How are you?''

@Sheila Alves:

''So sorry for your loss, Kevin, and especially for his children; may they find the comfort and support they need in the family. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. May he rest in peace RIP.''

Kevin Anderson plays a backhand in his Men's Singles first round match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during day two of the 2021. Image: Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

In another tragic development within South African sport, a Cape Town family was recently left mourning after a young rugby player, Judaine September, was killed in a robbery while returning from practice. His mother has since paid tribute to him and called for justice.

Nigerian football star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a former Nigerian star player has tragically lost his life after he collapsed and died on the pitch.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him while he was on the field of play before he was ferried to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Source: Briefly News