Wellington Ngqungu's joyful campus vibes took a serious turn when he made a heartfelt plea that grabbed Mzansi's attention

The cheerful Stellenbosch University guard opened up about his big dream, but a tight budget pushed him to turn to social media for help

What followed in four days was R40,0000 in donations and overwhelming support that the security guard never expected

Masixole Wellington Ngqungu posing at the University of Stellenbosch. Image: @wellington_844

Source: Instagram

A Stellenbosch University security guard who brings daily joy to campus is now the one being lifted. Masixole Wellington Ngqungu asked for help to fund a trip to the Eastern Cape for his driver’s licence. Mzansi pushed his BackaBuddy past R40,000, way above the R5,000 goal.

If you’ve been on campus or scrolling socials, you’ve probably seen Wellington affectionately known as Welly. He’s become known on the Instagram streets as the guy dancing with students, hyping people up and keeping the mood light.

On 23 April 2026, Welly switched things up and posted something more personal. He explained that even though he is working as a security guard, he is trying to move forward in life and support his family better.

Getting driver's license in South Africa

His goal is to get a driver’s licence so he can start an Uber hustle on the side and bring in extra cash. The plan involves a trip to the Eastern Cape, specifically Mthatha. That’s where his test is booked for 12 May 2026. He also mentioned he’d like to get there a few days earlier to settle in and prepare properly, hence the BackaBuddy campaign.

"At the moment, I'm struggling to afford the trip, so I wanted to ask if anyone would be willing to support me financially. Even a small amount, or if anyone might have a contact with whom I could possibly drive."

Masixole Wellington Ngqungu danced Stellies. Image: @wellington_844

Source: Instagram

Strangers backed him like they’d known him for years. On Freedom Day, 27 April 2026, Welly came back online with a video message. He acknowledged how significant it is that people chose to support him with their hard-earned money.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me. God bless you.”

Welly said his motto is to inspire joy and uplift others so they can smile every day. That same love came right back to him when he needed it most.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Spirit of Ubuntu shines on Instagram

Honestly, social media can be a messy place, but the comments section reflected the kindness of South Africans. People come together. People care.

Read a few below:

@amb.erwashere mentioned:

"Keep donating! An Uber license is also expensive. Wellington is gonna need every cent! 👏👏"

@eagle_wings2074 shared:

"This came across my feed. I don't know you yet, but I feel so emotional. You have such a warm smile, and whatever you were helped with, you are so deserving of it. Bless you! 💜💚"

@colettemostert wrote:

"I wasn't ready to cry so early in the morning, you are why I miss South Africa so much! May God bless your steps with your license and future!"

@mnosipiwo commented:

"Oh, Welly, my sweetie! You deserve all the love because of the person you are and how kind you are to everyone. See you soon! 🥹❤️"

@_kristan.kraak posted:

"We adore you, sir! ❤️ Wishing you success and prosperity everywhere you go."

@ gaby_chemaly said:

"God bless you, and good luck with your driver's license. You’ve got this! 🙌"

@probably_mishca added:

"We love you, Wellington. All the kindness you’ve given to everyone has made its way back. ❤️"

@0dessasierra typed:

"You’re an incredible human! I wish you the best. ❤️"

@nto_ngubane wished:

"All the best with the test, Wellington, and travel mercies to Mthatha. May the Lord go before you and his angels surround you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

See a happy throwback clip of Wellington:

3 Other stories of SA helping those in need

South Africans came together to honour the late David Sejobe by contributing close to R500,000 to his funeral and family.

Briefly News reported that influencer Mandisi Tshingana raised more than R38,000 to support a pupil who was excluded from eating a pie in class.

reported that influencer Mandisi Tshingana raised more than R38,000 to support a pupil who was excluded from eating a pie in class. A University of Cape Town student who went door-to-door to raise funds for tuition fees shared the video online, and it touched Mzansi people.

Source: Briefly News