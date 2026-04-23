Khaya Dladla recently extended his support to his former partner after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer

Taking to the comment section of his ex's post, the House of Zwide actor sent a heartfelt message of encouragement that moved his former partner to tears

partner Despite having ended their relationship, it's evident from Dladla's message that there is no bad blood between the former couple, as the actor chose to prioritise compassion and maturity over their past differences

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Khaya Dladla comforted his ex-fiancé, who is battling cancer. Images: khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Khaya Dladla comforted his former fiancé after opening up about his cancer diagnosis.

On 18 April 2026, businessman Mercutio Buthelezi opened up about his battle with Polycythemia vera, describing it as "the most painful journey of his life."

"It has challenged me emotionally, spiritually, financially, and otherwise."

Polycythemia vera is a type of blood cancer that causes the bone marrow to make too many red blood cells. Buthelezi shared a video in the hospital and expressed gratitude to the people who have prayed and supported him in his time of need.

His former partner, Khaya Dladla, was among the people in the comment section who offered words of encouragement to Buthelezi.

"It has been a tough one indeed, but you are doing so well with making sure you bounce back. We have spoken a lot about it, and from where you were to where you are now, well done. You are strong, and cancer has nothing on you. God speed, Shenge."

Responding to the House of Zwide star, Buthelezi penned a heartfelt thank you and a message of appreciation for Khaya's support, not only to him but to his son as well.

"I can't thank you enough for the immense support you gave me, and continue to give, thanks for being that person to my son. You showed up, and your presence was felt, Mgabadeli."

The pair were engaged in 2020, but later ended their relationship over what Khaya described as "too many red flags."

Having moved on from their past, the former couple have put their difficult history aside to face this crisis together. By prioritising Buthelezi’s health and his son's well-being, Dladla has shown a level of maturity that far outweighs the challenges that ended their relationship.

See the pair's exchange below.

Khaya Dladla supported his former fiancé as he battles cancer. Image: mercutio_buthelezi

Source: Instagram

Social media rallies behind Mercutio Buthelezi

Followers gathered in the comment section to offer Mercutio Buthelezi prayers and words of encouragement in his trying time.

TV presenter and actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi said:

"Oh, my brother, you will recover; may God put his hands on you. I speak healing in your life, Amen."

mduduzimkhz wrote:

"Get well soon and stay strong."

swazym reacted:

"Oh, my dear brother, speedy recovery."

mtakamoh posted:

"I pray you’re getting better."

Khaya Dladla set aside his differences with his ex to support him as he battles cancer. Image: khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson shares health update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson's latest health update following her surgery.

Days after revealing her cancer diagnosis to her followers and ultimately undergoing surgery, the Real Housewives of Durban star received an outpouring of support from her online community.

Source: Briefly News