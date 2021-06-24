Khaya Dladla Bags New Role on 'House of Zwide', Fans Are Buzzing

Khaya Dladla is excited about his new role on House of Zwide and the fans are just as thrilled to have him on the show

The new drama series is going to feature a star-studded cast and Khaya can't wait to bring his A-game to the table

Mzansi social media users commented on Khaya's post about joining the show and are really happy to have him on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi actor Khaya Dladla is expanding his CV and is going to be on House of Zwide alongside a star-studded cast. The show is going to be replacing Rhythm City on etv and the fans are certainly buzzing about this addition to the cast.

House of Zwide is a show that's all about the fashion world and its drama in Mzansi. Since Khaya is already a hit on Uzalo, he's surely also going to be bringing the heat on this new show. Taking to social media, the actor posted a teaser of his character and captioned it:

"Call me old FASHION but @etvonline is about to take SA television a few notches up."

Khaya Dladla is excited about his new role on the show 'House of Zwide' on etv. Image: @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users are excited about Khaya Dladla's new role

After seeing the teaser, fans can't get over how much heat this show promises to bring. Check out the reactions below:

mkhulingubane said:

"My gorgeous friend. All the best."

iam.amanda_nkomo commented:

"When I saw you... I was like yeeeeeey!!!"

thaby_mvundla said:

"Khaya always understands the assignment. Can't wait."

hfesi commented:

"So excited to see you in this role."

_bayanda_ said:

"Your time is now."

Khaya Dladla spoke to Briefly News about his return to Uzalo

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi actor Khaya Dladla has returned to his role as GC on Uzalo. When the show first came onto the scene it was very exciting but some fans have been worried that it's losing its shine.

As Season 7 of the soapie started, new faces were introduced to the cast in an attempt to revive the show. Now, Khaya Dlala along with Nokuthula Mabika has returned to the show and fans are hoping this will help spice things up.

Khaya took to social media to announce the return of beloved GC to Uzalo, he posted a picture as his character and captioned it:

"Back by popular demand. You have been asking me when is this day ever going to come? Thank you for the support and love in this journey. It humbles me."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za