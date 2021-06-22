Money Moves: Sizwe Dhlomo Almost a Billionaire: "You Should Start a Bank"

38-year-old Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has hinted that he is almost a billionaire

The TV and radio presenter shared that he will have a billion rand in the bank by the age of 55, according to his calculations

One of the Kaya Drive host's followers urged the successful media personality and businessman to start hos own bank

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sizwe Dhlomo is almost a billionaire. The media personality took to social media on Monday, 21 June to react to one of his fans.

The tweep said the radio and TV presenter would surely be a billionaire by the age of 40. The Kaya FM Drive host turned 38 recently.

Sizwe Dhlomo has hinted that he's almost a billionaire. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe took to Twitter and shared his two cents on his stan's opinion. The former MTV VJ confirmed that he'll indeed become a billionaire in a few years to come. The star replied to the tweep:

"55 according to my calculations."

Sizwe's followers took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share some of their thoughts on his calculations. Check out some of their comments below:

@IAM_Peculiar__ said:

"Jealous down you know your story shame..."

@PriddyThugly wrote:

"You should start a bank."

@ButiNasiphi asked:

"Do you have kids though?"

@dumisani668 commented:

"A whole Billion ndoda."

@loki_1632 added:

"Still getting that Chopper?"

ZAlebs reported that Sizwe Dhlomo owns a few farms and properties across Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his rides

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media to show off his rides. The media personality took to Twitter on Tuesday, 15 December and posted a snap of his huge garage.

Among the cars that Briefly News saw in the pic were a Mercedes Benz S Class, Range Rover, Nissan NP 200, and a motorbike, among others. The radio and TV host has been working hard to make sure that he lives a "soft life". He has been a TV presenter and a radio host from a very young age. Sizwe captioned his post: "Modes."

Tweeps took to his comments section to share their thoughts on his modes of transport. Some praised him for having an impressive whip collection. @SuperXolani wrote:

"S Class, Ford Ranger, Nissan NP200 and Range Rover all with full tanks."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za