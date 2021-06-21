Cassper Nyovest's Opinion on Education Divides Mzansi: "Both Is Best"

Cassper Nyovest has shared his opinion on education and his post divided the country with some totally disagreeing with him

Mufasa's parents were both teachers but the rapper chose to use his talent instead of studying further

Despite his lack of tertiary education, Cassper Nyovest has turned out to be one of the richest musicians and businessman in Mzansi

Cassper Nyovest's parents were teachers but he chose music over education. The star is one of the most successful musicians in Mzansi despite his lack of tertiary education.

Cassper Nyovest's opinion on education divided Mzansi. Image: @casspernyovest

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media recently to share his views on education. The artist suggested that he rates exposure over books. Mufasa's tweet divided Mzansi, according to HipHopMag.

Some people agreed with the musician-turned-businessman while others shared different opinions over his Twitter post. Cass tweeted:

"Exposure > Books."

Briefly News gathered some of the reactions in Cass' comment section. Check out some of the comments below:

@marvthobs said:

"I think a good balance of both is best."

@Buang_03 said:

"Some people have talent some have intelligence, and if you don’t have education, use your talent. Both win."

@Bonihabana wrote:

"I hope the message here doesn't undermine the significance of education and academic excellence. In dikatara career, exposure may be everything. But to a Dr or Lawyer, books are fundamental."

@ThamsBike said:

"It's exposure first, then the drive to become a Dr or Lawyer - that is when the books becomes fundamental. My personal opinion."

@drvayolense commented:

"I agree with you brother, however exposure+books is even better..."

Cassper Nyovest signs R100 million sneaker deal

In other news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest signed an absolutely massive deal between himself and Drip Footwear. The historic contract is worth an unbelievable R100 million. Cassper Nyovest has hinted earlier during the day that he had some big news to announce but no one had any idea that it would be this big.

Briefly News had learned earlier that something big was afoot and posted that #TheLegacyDeal was trending online. The deal was signed on the tallest building in Africa, The Leondardo Hotel, to mark the magnitude of the contract.

Cassper and the founder of Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana held a press conference on top of the building. Sehoana signed an equity partnership deal with Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo Read.

