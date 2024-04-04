Prince Kaybee threw shade at the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa

A netizen shot his shot to have the minister fund a dance studio, to which he asked for more details and seemed interested

Kaybee called Kodwa out for only supporting talent during election season, and Mzansi couldn't agree more

Prince Kaybee suggested that Zizi Kodwa only helps creatives during election season. Images: Instagram/ princekaybee_sa and Twitter/ zizikodwa

Prince Kaybee called Zizi Kodwa out for only helping artists because of election season after the minister was approached to fund a dance studio.

Prince Kaybee throws shade at Zizi Kodwa

It's election season, and politicians are doing all they can to either stay in power or gain some power.

Briefly News reported that during the ANC's pre-election campaigns, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a tap in KwaZulu-Natal after residents had raised the water issue over several years.

Recently, Twitter (X) user Mahlatsbujwa asked the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, to fund a dance studio for fellow local dancers. In response, the minister seemed interested and asked the gentlemen for more details.

Prince Kaybee and several others, suggested that Kodwa was banking on a vote for the ANC since its election season. The department has been called out on numerous occasions for not helping artists and sportspeople:

"Election season."

Mzansi reacts to Zizi Kodwa's post

Netizens dragged the minister for only helping those in need when it benefits him:

Yollzz_D said:

"Right now, they’re willing to even donate their own kidneys because we are voting!"

BuhleDMahlangu wrote:

"Election period is dangerous."

th3great_khalil called the minister out:

"He saw the criticism last week, and now he wants to fund people in the creative industry."

Thule_Berry posted:

"How I wish it was election season every year."

StaceyGirlfreen said:

"Elections are near; no wonder we're seeing miracles."

