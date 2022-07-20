Bonang Matheba has taken to the timeline to slam Nathi Mthethwa after he praised Banyana Banyana for making it to the Wafcon final

The larger-than-life media personality wants Mthethwa to give the national soccer stars more money after they beat Zambia in the semi-final on Monday

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the reality star's comments, with some agreeing that Mthethwa needs to pay Banyana bonuses for flying the SA flag high at the tournament

Bonang Matheba has again shaded Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. The media personality slammed the politician after he praised Banyana Banyana for making it to the Women's African Cup of Nations final.

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star suggested that Mthethwa should reward the women soccer stars with money after their semi-final victory over Zambia instead of a mere congratulatory message. Queen B took to the timeline to take shots at Mthethwa.

According to TshisaLIVE, the TV presenter suggested that Mthethwa is a "useless"government official. Taking to Twitter to respond to Mthethwa's message, Bonang Matheba said:

"Please. These girls deserve money! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?! So d*mn useless! Resign."

Peeps took to the businesswoman's comment section to share their honest views on her post.

@Tilly_tetelo commented:

"You hate this man."

@AubreyHlangu wrote:

"It's not hate my sister. It's called holding the executive accountable. It works very well when it's done by influential people. I like it."

@sir_mprst said:

"Usually I don't comment on celebrity tweets but this one I agree. He must pay them. R400 000 they were promised if they win the final is not enough. They play better than Bafana Bafana."

@KaraboKbmags commented:

"If we are being honest the 50k they are being offered is really peanuts. Banyana Banyana should be paid the same as Bafana Bafana."

@Vhakalaha2 wrote:

"And also. Your BNG can also sponsor them since they don't have enough sponsors."

@Otladisa_KgosiJ added:

"That R22 million and R30 million he desperately needed to use in useless cohesion things. He can invest in development of women sport."

Nathi Mthethwa slammed for proposing R30m orchestra project

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa's Arts Department trended for all the wrong reasons again. The department now plans to establish a R30 million national orchestra.

Just a few weeks after facing backlash for proposing a R22 million Mzansi flag project, Mthethwa's department has reportedly set aside R30 million for the establishment of a national philharmonic orchestra. The majority of South Africans slammed Nathi Mthethwa. @RoninDexx said:

"What ROI do we get from a national philharmonic orchestra? Nathi Mthethwa is committed to wasting money."

