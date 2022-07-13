Nathi Mthethwa's Arts Department is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons after proposing to establish a R30 million national philharmonic orchestra

Just weeks after facing backlash for proposing a R22 million national flag, the department is now due to announce it's plan of the R30 million project on Thursday

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the play with the majority of them agreeing that the national orchestra plan is a waste of money

Nathi Mthethwa’s Arts Department has proposed a R30m orchestra project. Image: @nathithethwa_sa

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that the project is due to be announced on Thursday, 14 July. South Africans have shared mixed reactions to the news.

Mzansi Orchestra CEO Bongani Tembe told Power FM that the orchestra would benefit musicians. Other citizens took the conversation to Twitter. The majority of them slammed Nathi Mthethwa.

@PiletjiSebola wrote:

"Surely there's lots of money in Nathi Mthethwa's department. And they're struggling to find a better way of spending it wisely."

@RoninDexx said:

"What ROI do we get from a national philharmonic orchestra? Nathi Mthethwa is committed to wasting money."

@moonsamy_wesley commented:

"Nathi, I think something is wrong with you, no lie. First the flag now this, seems like you just want to waste money or want the money for yourself. It's really strange that you seeking that amount! The country needs help not orchestra, for what, for who?"

@GiftPackaging wrote:

"Looks like he is short on cash, trying to tenderise and then launder the money back to his account, most probably."

@ThamiMasemola added:

"I'm excited by the prospect of a new national philharmonic orchestra. Wonderful progress. It will greatly assist opera musicians who've had to either give up or go into Gospel. Pity that some people are making unnecessary critical noise about it."

Robert Marawa praised for sorting out Penny Lebyane after she defended Nathi Mthethwas's R22m flag project

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Robert Marawa was praised for "sorting" out Penny Lebyane. Penny took to social media on Wednesday, 18 May and defended Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The country and most celebs were up in arms after Mthethwa went on national TV and defended his department's R22 million South African flag project.

Penny took to her timeline and took a jab at the likes of Bonang Matheba for slamming the minister. The former Metro FM star even compared the multi-million rand flag to the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty. The veteran sports presenter took to her comment section on Twitter and fetched her for her remarks on Mthethwa's project.

Source: Briefly News