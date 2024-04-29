A fan recently ran off with DJ Tira's jersey during a performance and left the musician stunned and annoyed

This after the DJ had his Afrotainment recording studio broken into and pieces of equipment stolen

Mzansi said Shebeshxt was needed in the situation, noting the controversial rapper's history of hitting fans at events

Bathong, not DJ Tira getting his jersey stolen at an event! You'd think people would have some sympathy after Makoya Bearings had his studio equipment stolen, but that was not the case.

DJ Tira's jersey snatched by crazed fans

Just days after losing his studio equipment during a robbery, DJ Tira suffered another unexpected blow after having his jersey snatched at an event.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Tira is seen giving an energetic performance while spinning his jersey in the air. He later throws the jersey on top of an event backdrop before he proceeds with his performance.

Unbeknownst to him, a security guard soon moved the backdrop to the side of the stage, where more fans stood and watched Tira in action.

Seconds later, a crazed fan snatched the jersey and ran off, leaving Makoya Bearings and the security guard dumbfounded:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Tira's video

Netizens joked that Shebeshxt would have taken matters into his own hands considering his history of hitting fans, while others sympathised with Tira after his recent robbery :

KasiRecipe asked:

"Now you see why Shebe is always hitting people?"

AustineMsagala speculated:

"That fan is the one who stole the studio equipment and hard drives. They must take that case seriously."

Aria4991 wrote:

"Shebeshxt was going to take matters into his own hands."

LungileMas50955 felt sorry for Tira:

"First, they stole his G Wagon keys, then his studio equipment, and now his jersey."

Sphe____ posted:

"Shebe is needed here."

Serame43437578 laughed:

"Shebeshxt was going to solve that very quickly."

Deep London's studio equipment gets stolen

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Deep London losing his belongings during a robbery at his home.

The Hamba Wena hitmaker suffered a significant loss and pleaded with the public for help along with a handsome reward.

