Shebeshxt recently found himself in another violent encounter with a fan

The rapper was captured having an altercation with an unknown man before slapping him

Mzansi was stunned by Shebe's video, where many called out his violent behaviour

Shebeshxt was called out over his violent outbursts after he hit a fan. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Trouble certainly follows Shebeshxt and this time he actually carried through his threats of beating someone up. The Limpopo rapper was recorded having a heated argument with a fan before slapping them and speeding off in his car.

Shebeshxt gets into altercation with fan

Starting a new week with more drama about Shebeshxt. Surely, not all publicity is good, but Shebe doesn't seem to care.

The rapper has been at the centre of aggressive encounters as of late, and violence seems to be synonymous with his name. Having recently addressed his video with Mr JazzyQ's doppelgänger, the Ambulance hitmaker is back with more trouble.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user Maluda012, Shebe is seen surrounded by a crowd of people while arguing with an unknown individual. The altercation soon escalates, with Shebe giving the man a warm slap before speeding off in his new car:

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's video

Netizens are puzzled by the amount of trouble Shebeshxt constantly finds himself in, with some saying he's ruining his career:

kheswa_thenjiwe was stunned:

"He seems dangerous."

Phobla012 was disappointed:

"Never seen a man that’s so hell-bent on messing up his opportunities like this man!"

KingV_the1st claimed:

"He doesn't have good people around him."

Ravele_Manu wrote:

"You live by violence, you perish by violence."

Paul_Baloyi_ posted:

"This man doesn’t need protection, people need protection from him."

Candle_Kerese responded:

"Shebe will be super blessed if he finishes the year alive."

El_pres_CTL commented:

"It's either this boy will be shot or will go back to prison."

Cyan Boujee allegedly attacks manager

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee reportedly getting into a heated altercation with her manager and attacking him.

The controversial YouTuber soon addressed the allegations and revealed that she had cut ties with her manager.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News