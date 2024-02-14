Mr JazziQ has broken his silence following Shebeshxt's viral video

The DJ/producer cleared his name and revealed that it was not him in the clip

Shebeshxt also reacted to the speculations, confirming that the person was not JazziQ

Mr JazziQ broke his silence about the video involving Shebeshxt, saying he was not the man in the clip. Images: Instagram/ mrjazziq and Facebook Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Mr JazziQ has finally spoken out about the viral video involving Shebeshxt. The DJ confirmed having watched the video, saying that it was not him in the viral clip.

Mr JazziQ addresses Shebeshxt video

The internet has been buzzing about the viral video of Shebeshxt in a confrontation with a man who bears a resemblance to Mr JazziQ.

The clip saw the controversial Limpopo rapper on stage while a man lashed out at him, ready to pounce before security personnel made a swift move and escorted him off the stage.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Abuti Wadi Operation cleared his name, saying he was not the person involved in the altercation.

"That wasn't me in that video; I also saw it on social media. The guy and I have a resemblance, but fortunately, it was not me."

Taking to his page, Shebeleza confirmed that the person wasn't JazziQ but a close friend of his who was fooling around:

"The person in the video is not JazziQ; he's a friend of mine, we were just fooling around. Had it been serious, I would have killed him."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Netizens were impressed by Shebeshxt's reaction after being provoked and bashed "JazziQ" for trying to fight him:

Tebogo Simon Maunye admired Shebe:

"I really like this new Shebe, he's in control. Big up, bro."

Mamvelo Ann showed love to Shebe:

"Keep your cool like that, my crush. Big up, Shebeshxt."

Mokgadi Mma Go Kutullo claimed:

"Jealousy proked him!"

Trini Malcolm called JazziQ out:

"People like JazziQ think they own the industry. I’m glad that Shebe didn’t fight him and made him look like a fool in front of people."

Atlegang Munyai said:

"Shebe wouldn't have a problem fighting a person like JazziQ."

Liboo Aka Skido Ngubs encouraged Shebe:

"Big up, Shebeshxt for avoiding that fool. They want to ruin your future, boy, show them flames."

Focalistic addresses Shebeshxt drama

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News caught another statement, this time from Focalistic, who cleared the air about his relationship with the Limpopo rapper.

This is after Shebe got candid about several incidents where Foca didn't show his appreciation to him, saying he felt let down.

