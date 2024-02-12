Shebeshxt recently got caught in some more drama during a show

The rapper was involved in another altercation during his performance, where a stranger confronted him

Mzansi cheered Shebe on for his reaction, with some convinced that the man was Mr JazziQ

Shebeshxt avoided an altercation after being provoked during his performance by a Mr JazziQ look-alike. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Not Shebeshxt getting involved in another altercation at a show. The Limpopo rapper was confronted by a stranger during his performance but managed to keep his cool before the man was taken from the stage by security personnel.

Shebeshxt argues stranger on stage

It seems Shebeshxt's name is synonymous with trouble, and it always manages to find him wherever he goes.

We saw this at his recent show when he lashed out at a fan for throwing an object at him from the crowd during his performance.

Now it appears someone else took it a step further when they confronted Shebe on stage to hurl insults and point fingers at him.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user Shonny_SA, the men are seen having a stand-off before the unknown man is taken off stage.

Good thing Shebe's Hennessy bottle didn't land on his head:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Netizens cheered Shebeshxt on for his reaction, where some were convinced that the man in the video was Mr JazziQ:

LordDave__ said:

"Dealt with him. These people from GP always act like they're above everyone else."

Ntombz_K was stunned:

"Bathong JazziQ wants to die? Imagine trying to fight Shebe."

Tumelo_kaThoko was impressed:

"Shebeshxt handled it like a grown-up, with no violence."

NjabuloLetsheko called Shebe out:

"He has been causing trouble since his appearance in the music industry, and it will catch up with him."

GeorgeThere4u concluded:

"Fight or not, Shebe won that!"

MetjahTebogo was relieved:

"I'm glad he didn't fight."

Sangoma sends warning to Shebeshxt

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a sangoma sending a warning to Shebeshxt following his hitmen incident.

The traditional healer revealed what would lead to Shebe's downfall and gave him some advice to avoid trouble at his events.

Source: Briefly News