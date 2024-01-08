A sangoma recently issued a warning to Shebeshxt in a TikTok clip, claiming that his life is in danger

This comes after the rapper revealed that he had hitmen out to get him

Netizens weighed in on the video, where some were sceptical of the sangoma's message while others were worried for Shebe

Shebeshxt received a warning from a sangoma claiming that he needed to watch his back. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt appears to be in some life-threatening danger, and a sangoma confirmed the suspicion.

A traditional healer posted a TikTok video narrating a vision that detailed how people in the entertainment industry were allegedly out to get Shebe and received varied reactions from the controversial rapper's supporters.

Sangoma issues warning to Shebeshxt

In light of Shebeshxt's revelation about having hitmen sent for him, a video from a sangoma has surfaced where he narrated how the Limpopo rapper's life was in danger.

In a viral TikTok video, mkhuluqheba spoke about a vision he had where he was at an establishment in the Vaal where Shebeshxt was expected to perform.

Mkhulu detailed several aspects of his vision, where he was shown that the rapper would be handed poisoned food and alcohol by a waitress, who would later claim that the rapper sexually assaulted her.

He went on to offer advice to Shebe while warning him that people in the industry are out to get him:

"If you ever go to perform in the Vaal, the things you will eat or drink should only come from the mother of your child and nobody else. People within the industry are trying to hurt you, please be careful."

Mzansi weighs in on sangoma's warning

Netizens are concerned about Shebeshxt's safety after watching the sangoma's video:

Tshepixo__21 was sad:

"These witches really want to kill Shebeshxt, guys."

DisneyMash_ recalled:

"I think Shebe also mentioned in the podcast that his downfall will be a woman."

Ahhhh11111r said:

"This looks kinda legit."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't at all convinced by the sangoma's message:

paballo_maseko wasn't impressed:

"Sangomas will have a message for anything other than what’s important. Why not tell us how we can fix our economic situation?"

Ahhhh11111r asked:

"Where were you before AKA was shot?"

Lebogang_ML claimed:

"This one is trying to use Shebeshxt's name to get clients."

Shebeshxt apologises for leaving show without performing

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt's apology for flaking on a show at a nightclub in Krugersdorp.

The Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker claimed that because of safety reasons, he was forced to drive off without performing. Fans offered advice to the Limpopo rapper:

Maphuti55274194 pleaded:

"My brother, please be safe. If you can, find security guards to keep you safe, please."

