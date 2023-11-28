Shebeshxt is the man of the moment and fans can't get enough of the Limpopo rapper

So it was a surprise to many when he didn't perform at a Krugersdorp show he was booked at

Shebe apologized to fans for not performing, saying his car was blocked at the entrance but promised to make a return

Shebeshxt posted an apology to his fans and organizers for not performing at a show in Krugersdorp, saying he was blocked from entering. Images: official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt was recently booked in Krugersdorp to perform at the Las Vegas venue but didn't pitch to many fans' disappointment. According to the Ambulance hitmaker's apology, he actually did make it to the venue but was blocked from entering.

However, Shebe promised patrons and the organisers that he would make it up to them.

Shebeshxt posts apology for missing show

Limpopo rap sensation Shebeshxt recently disappointed fans when he didn't pitch for a performance in Krugersdorp. In an apology posted on his Twitter (X) page, the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker revealed that his car was blocked from entering.

Taken from the video evidence, the Las Vegas venue was swarmed with fans who wanted to see the rapper perform live. But according to him, the place was just too packed to enter:

"We made it to the gig but i couldn’t perform because our car was blocked at the gate, we left so that we don’t miss other gigs.

To the event organisers and my fans at Krugersdorp Las Vegas, I am very sorry. I will definitely come back soon retlo svevola ra’sphezula ra’stlerola."

Hopefully, this doesn't lead to more booking scandals that some musicians have been in. Oscar Mbo is no stranger to performance drama and has been called out on several occasions for not pitching for shows he was booked and paid for.

Previously, Shimza sent an apology to his supporters for missing a gig, saying he was stuck in a desert storm in Nevada.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's apology

Fans were understanding of Shebeshxt's dilemma and offered solutions while some were stunned at the rapper's popularity:

AnastasiMokgobu said:

"Event organisers need to have security entrances for artists, or at least make sure there are bouncers at the entrance."

VinnyMogau advised:

"Have people whom you know and trust that can be able to help you change cars when you do events gigs."

TshireMo1 pointed out:

"Wa bona why u need bodyguards?"

Maphuti55274194 pleaded:

"My brother, please be safe. If you can, find security guards to keep you safe, please."

