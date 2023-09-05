International DJ, Shimza, has been a no-show for some of his recent events and disappointed fans who wanted to see him

The acclaimed disc jockey shared the reason he missed several of his shows, stating that he was stuck at the Burning Man festival with nowhere to go

Though disappointed, fans sympathised with Shimza's dilemma taking into account the storm at the Black Rock Desert

DJ Shimza says a storm in Nevada made it impossible for him to make his other gigs as he was stuck at the Burning Man festival. Images: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza has taken accountability for missing his shows and gave reasons for going M.I.A. The popular DJ stated that due to the storm that occured in Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where he performed at The Burning Man festival - he was unable to make it to his other commitments. Shimza went on to say that he will make it up to his fans and promoters for being a no-show.

Shimza explains why he has missed gigs

In an Instagram post, DJ Shimza opened up about not being able to make it to his recent shows.

Over the weekend, Shimza was booked to perform in Nevada at the Burning Man festival. While there, a storm occured where him and other patrons were unable to make it out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I missed some shows this past weekend and it’s coz I was stuck on the playa with no way to get out."

He concluded:

"Apologies to the event organisers and everyone that was looking forward to seeing me, will definitely try find a way to make it up."

Fans respond to Shimza's missed shows

Fans shared their disappointment at not seeing Shimza but were glad that he was safe from the storm:

katrinaalexandria_ said:

"Ahhhh we missed you so much at ARC, I had afters tickets just for you but I hope you truly got the depth of experience that BM always provides!"

jsquared721 posted:

"We missed you at Arc!!!!! :( literally top of list to see."

bruffnewyork commented:

"LOVE your spirit and positivity!"

glenzito responded:

"Hope you safe ntwana."

headphase_sa added:

"Missed you at ARC bro, but glad you’re safe."

mrkevin_oliveira posted:

"Comeback home safe."

thatkiddkelso said:

"Stay safe bra."

Despite once having questioned his DJ'ing skills, most of Shimza's supporters were more interested in the DJ being being booked to perform at the Burning Man festival:

bron_pedro said:

"Where can we find your full set that you played there?"

kellylions responded:

"You are the best!!!! The highlight of my burn. An amazing surprise bc I didn’t know you before. Excited to see you play somewhere soon. Wow!"

mscosmosa posted:

"Time to buy some new shoes!"

arodes_ofc commented:

"Full Circle!"

djkronikx added:

"Oh man!! This is a whole different typa experience!"

josemar_s_costa said:

"Well done, Chief!"

a_fortunateman posted:

"One hell of a party!"

thawildlyfe commented:

"Shimza at BM is a must!"

thamie_k joked:

"I feel sorry for these white people that don’t have rhythm."

dingana_someleze added:

"Shimza to the world!"

latty_misfit said:

"This is really dope man, you never seize to inspire me."

Shimza takes on the world

Briefly News recently covered reactions over DJ Shimza's Afrotech festival performance in Switzerland that had Mzansi raving.

The popular DJ has toured the world and performed at some of the most prestigious events, the Burning Man being one of them.

The publication also shared Mzansi's praises as Shimza graced Paris Fashion Week with a lit performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News