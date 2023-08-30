TV personality Katlego Maboe has decided to keep a cool head amid his baby mama drama

The Deal or No Deal presenter was seen at Anele Mdoda's party in high spirits

Social media has accused his estranged wife, Monique Muller, of trying to sabotage his career

Katlego Maboe has chosen not to entertain his baby mama, Monique Muller, after her deadbeat allegations on Instagram. Images: @katlegomaboe, moniquemullerofficial

Katlego Maboe has decided to put his ex-wife Monique Muller on mute after her social media rant accusing him of being a deadbeat.

Katlego Maboe all smiles after deadbeat accusations

The South African said the former Outsurance ambassador was spotted with a happy demeanour at Anele Mdoda's Masked Singer SA finale party.

Monique accused Katlego of missing his son's school fees in an explosive on Instagram, saying this missed payment was to spite her.

Twitter users come to Katlego Maboe's defence

Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, blasted Monique, who had previously cost Katlego his Outsurance and Expresso gigs after she made his cheating confession video go viral:

@s_gcinile asked:

"Where would she get the money if Kat got cancelled?"

@IssuJames felt empowered:

"Men, we are awake. Evil women won't bully us again."

@Blaq_Hawk1 weighed in:

"Everyone sees her motives, she just wants to destroy Katlego, hence she tagged all his sponsors. This has nothing to do with their child, she's way more evil than most black baby mommas."

@kekemcunu said:

"So she is not happy with the half he is paying? She wants him to pay 100% because, wait for it: He earns more than her, she said exactly that."

@DanMancunia motioned:

"Any brands that fall for this and pull out from dealing with him need to be dealt with equally."

@Truthissimply noticed:

"Women want the best of both worlds. Men are equally abused by women and it's strange how society always makes the woman a victim."

@the_trogan concluded:

"This has nothing to do with the kid but the dude.. that’s why she brought it to social media. She could have gone to court for this."

@TheGreat_QQ said:

"What she doesn’t realize is that it says a lot about her, not Katlego."

