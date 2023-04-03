Controversial actor Presley Chweneyagae is the talk of the town after he was accused of not taking care of his teenage son

The actor has been in the media for the wrong reasons lately after he was allegedly involved in the lotto fraud scandal

Chweneyagae appeared on the popular television show Papgeld after his baby mama accused him of abandoning their son

Tsotsi actor Presley Chweneyagae is trending on social media after recently appearing on the popular Moja Love show Papgeld.

The star, who was recently hogging headlines for his alleged involvement in the lotto scandal that saw Terry Pheto lose her home, is allegedly a deadbeat father.

Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae allegedly failing to pay R58 000 child support for his son

According to reports circulating on Twitter, the controversial actor had a baby boy with a woman named Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park in Johannesburg. The woman wrote to the Moja Love show, Papgeld, hoping they would help her get some money from Chweneyagae.

Alletta explained that she met the actor in 2005, soon after the release of the internationally acclaimed movie Tsotsi. iHarare reports that she became pregnant soon after and told Presley. She said:

"We met in 2005 and I got pregnant. I found out I was pregnant when he had gone to the US for the Oscars. When he came back, I told him I was pregnant. He even asked my uncles to alert his family that I was pregnant, but his mother denied the child."

Presley Chweneyagae's baby mama blasts him for failing to take care of their son

Cobra's baby mama revealed shocking details when she noted that they even had DNA tests done to verify whether her son was Presley's. Although the results were positive, the Tsotsi actor never helped them financially.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Somfula said she is not hoping to get back with the actor but wants him to take care of his son, who is now in Grade 10.

"We did the DNA test on the same day. After two weeks the results came back and confirmed he is the father. He disappeared for years. I had to move the file to Tembisa in 2014 since I was working this side and he was staying in Pretoria. He offered to support the child and pay R700. After that he gave me R1 000 and that was it."

