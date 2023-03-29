Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father is going to great lengths to protect his daughter in light of the Thabo Bester saga

Magudumana is rumoured to be Bester's girlfriend and has been on the run with the fugitive since news of his escape broke

The doctor's father said he was concerned about his daughter's safety and didn't trust anyone enough to divulge her location

JOHANNESBURG - The father of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana has hinted at knowing his daughter's whereabouts but has refused to divulge the details.

Dr Nandipha’s father allegedly knows where his daughter is hiding but refuses to reveal her location. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Magudumana has been making headlines since an in-depth series of reports from GroundUp linked her to escaped murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

The high-profile doctor was allegedly shacking up with the Facebook rapist in a mansion in Sandton, Johannesburg, after he escaped Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Magudumana has since gone into hiding.

Speaking to eNCA, Magudumana's father said that he had spoken to the doctor after the house of cards came tumbling down but would not share his daughter's location out of fear for her safety.

Magudumana's father said:

“I don’t want any person to know her whereabouts because I don’t trust anybody."

The father, whose identity has been left anonymous, added that people looking for his daughter should conduct their own investigation and find Magudumana without his help.

According to SowetanLIVE, though Magudumana is reportedly in hiding, the doctor claimed her private practice, Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions, would re-open its doors on Wednesday, 29 March.

However, the Sandton establishment remained a ghost town with doors shuttered, and lights switched off.

South Africans slam Magudumana's father for defeating the ends of justice

Below are some comments.

Godfrey Clifford Shibambu said:

"She shall be found and brought to justice."

Te Bo Go asked:

"Does he know that he can be charged for withholding information from the police about a fugitive?"

Ziphelele Zonke demanded:

"Obstructing justice, harbouring a fugitive is a crime...arrest that man."

Judicious Rapoto Magapa commented:

"He failed to protect her from Bester now he's protecting her from law enforcement."

Cheree Craven-Maskery claimed:

"His daughter is not safe with Bester."

Leonard Phekani warned:

"You leave by the sword, die by the sword."

