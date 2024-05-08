Lady Du is being roasted over her bizarre comment about Tyla's outfit at the Met Gala

The Amapiano sensation suggested that the singer would have made a bigger impact had she worn African print to the event

Mzansi accused Lady Du of being shady and dragged her suggestion, which was nowhere in line with the Met Gala theme

Lady Du was dragged for suggesting a different look for Tyla's Met Gala debut. Images: ladydu_sa, tyla

Yoh, Lady Du is catching smoke online. The singer is being dragged after commenting on Tyla's outfit at the Met Gala, saying she would have been a "show-stopper" had she worn African print or MaXhosa instead.

Lady Du comments on Tyla's Met Gala outfit

For her debut at the 2024 Met Gala, Tyla stunned in a Sands of Time-inspired dress, which sparked a conversation online.

Like other netizens, Lady Du commented on the Grammy Award-winner's stunning look for the Garden of Time theme, even suggesting how she could have made a bigger impact.

Twitter (X) user BlxckSwiss_ shared a screenshot of the Tjina hitmaker's comment saying Tyla looked gorgeous but would have stolen the show had she worn an African print or MaXhosa gown instead - disregarding the theme altogether:

"Imagine if she came wearing African print or MaXhosa! That would have been a show-stopper, but this is also fire."

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's comment

Netizens trolled Lady Du for her comment and dragged her for suggesting something that was completely far from the Met Gala theme:

miss_andisa threw shade at Lady Du:

"She must wear African print when she gets invited, and leave Tyla alone.

VinDollar016 responded:

"Why doesn't she go there and wear those things herself? Oh, my bad. She should have kept quiet."

Nolsss__ dragged Mzansi's Bridgerton looks:

"This is why they wore what they wore to the Bridgerton premiere; the theme doesn’t exist."

malebomakobe was frustrated:

"This is why they don’t invite us."

Nhlanzeko_k posted:

"I hate people who think like this. Because she’s from Africa, she must just Wakanda Forever?"

Ntsiki Mazwai throws shade at Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai throwing shade at Tyla after her Met Gala debut.

The controversial podcaster's statement sparked mixed reactions. Some followers agreed with her, while others accused her of being a hater.

