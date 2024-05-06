Thula Sindi got mocked by South African netizens for his outfit at The Bridgerton Affair with Netflix event

People were astonished by Thula Sindi's appearance as he wore an all-white outfit and a wig

The event was attended by the who's who in South African local entertainment, and many thought Thula Sizwe was the worst-dressed

Thula Sizwe was the talk of the town because of his dismal outfit at the Bridgerton Affair with Netflix event - but not in a good way.

Thula Sindi got trolled for his outfit and for wearing a wig at the ‘Bridgerton’ Affair with Netflix. Image: @thulasindi

Source: Instagram

Thula Sindi has people raving

Media personality Thula Sindi got trolled online for his entire ensemble at The Bridgerton Season 3 event. The Netflix event was graced by the who's who in Mzansi entertainment, and Thula Sizwe was one of them.

Thula Sindi wore an all-white outfit which was inspired by the Netflix series. Sticking with the theme, he then rocked a black wig.

He got dubbed the worst-dressed by netizens who commented under @MusaKhawula's post.

Mzansi gives Thula Sizwe a solid no

People were astonished by Thula Sindi's creativity as some felt like he put no effort into the look.

@ThabiSoul_Deep:

"He must have been happy for the opportunity to rock a wig."

@KevinAndile_:

"South Africans kodwa."

@General_Sport7:

"Looking the part."

@zwivhuya_zwii:

"He looks like Lasizwe’s brother with a wig on."

@CalliePhakathi:

"What is this?"

@like_confettii:

"There’s absolutely no way…it’s AI…surely."

@Burnerburnerac5:

"South African designers and stylists don't know how to dress. That Mevrou Koekemoer wig, the poor quality material and loose fitting ensemble??? Oh no Thula it's definitely the Lotto money you illegally acquired that's keeping the lights on, not your designs."

@KenGlobally:

"With his temu weave. A fraudster and a scammer with horrible fashion."

Sophie Ndaba steals the show

In a previous report from Briefly News, talented actress Sophie Ndaba looked the part at the Bridgerton affair with Netflix event.

The former Generations star wore a bright yellow dress, sparking excitement on social media. Mzansi peeps got reminded of why she is known as the Queen, apart from the character she played on the SABC 1 telenovela.

