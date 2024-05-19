A woman in Gauteng posted on TikTok and showed people that behind the scenes of her small business

The lady owns a kota spot in East Rand Johannesburg where she earns an honest living, and she showed people a full day's work

Many people appreciated the TikTok video the businesswoman made showing others everything she has to do

A woman on TikTok showed people how she runs her small business. In a TikTok video, the lady shared the details about selling kotas in Johannesburg.

A TikTok video of a woman in Vosloorus running a successful kota business inspired people. Image: Tikok / @iamqueenkush / Getty Images / Pixdeluxe

The businesswoman garnered thousands of likes on her video. The tiktok post received nearly a million views, and many people could not stop raving about her kota business.

Woman shows off Vosloorus kota business

In a TikTok video, @iamqueenkush made a vlog about running her kota business in Vosloorus. The lady shared what it takes to make the restaurant work, including cleaning, chopping potatoes and frying for eight hours. She made R1 300 in the video after starting the day with R16. Watch the video below:

SA inspired by woman's kota business

Many people thought the entrepreneur was making waves. Netizens commented on the video and complimented her on her hygiene and overall business sense.

ShantieBobo said:

"So no one is gonna talk about the high quality products she uses for her kotas from the sauces to the Viennas and stuff . I’m sure those kotas bang!"

beckks commented:

"It's almost 1 am and I want a kota."

naleeedii joked:

"Flop is I would eat those chips."

unofficial.sips added:

"I just saw with the Wellington tomato sauce that you mean business. Ase mang le mang."

Mpho Masinja said:

"I once bought your kota, I must say its top tier."

Tebogo Mabusela applauded:

"Yohh imagine seeing this video and this is where you buy your kota man I'd be so proud. The hygiene as well??? what! I'd buy all the time with zero worries."

Mzansi graduate beats unemployment with kota business

Briefly News previously report to that a recent Mzansi graduate from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) believes that creativity and innovation can help the youth find employment.

The stunning woman chatted with Briefly News about her kota business, future plans and the importance of young people creating their own employment opportunities.

Faith Maringa, a recent graduate of human resource management (HRM) from Giyani in Limpopo, started her own business called Dokodela’s Corner in 2021, selling delicious kotas and chips to her local community while continually applying for HRM jobs.

