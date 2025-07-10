A young South African woman reflected on the time when her family abandoned her after her mother’s passing

She was swiftly placed on a bus and left to fend for herself in a new town in the Eastern Cape with no explanation

Social media users felt sorry for the young woman and shared their thoughts about the matter in a thread of comments

A young South African model, Lungalethu Beauty Sipika, shared her heartbreaking story of being abandoned.

A young lady shared her story of being abandoned by her family at 6 years old. Image: @beauty_sipika

Source: Instagram

The youngster was six years old when her grandmother’s sister placed her on a bus to East London from Kokstad. She had just been out playing with her friends when her guardian grabbed her.

Lungalethu explained that she had no luggage or food with her:

“I only had toys.”

Sipika shared her story on Keith Radio. Esethu Sotheni, one of the presenters, recorded the interview during a Facebook livestream and shared a few snippets on TikTok:

“A professional runway model, whose story is worth listening to and drawing inspiration from. Lungalethu shared her story of how she was put on a bus by her grandmother to East London shortly after her mother had passed. With no guidance or direction, Lunga had to navigate the new city by herself at the tender age of six.”

Lady shares story of being abandoned after mom’s death

A South African runway model got vulnerable and shared her story of being abandoned by her family shortly after her mother’s death. Lungalethu Sipika had been playing with her friends when she was grabbed and tossed into an evening bus to East London from Kokstad.

The youngster had nothing but a couple of toys with her. Upon arrival, passengers noticed that Sipika was all alone. They took her to the police station and explained her case.

The police tried to find a relative in the area, Dambisa Nyubatya, who explained to the six-year-old that she was not financially fit to take care of her. Sipika was then sent to a children’s home, where she was constantly bullied about her looks and gender:

“That’s when I started fighting for myself. The only thing that kept me going was knowing that one day, everything would be fine. I was determined to graduate from school, especially because my mother could not.”

Sipika has managed to make a name for herself and is now a professional runway model. The young lady has forgiven her grandmother’s sister, but shared that she was not ready to see her yet:

“She was the breadwinner, but I still don’t know why she did that. We are talking now, but I don’t think that I’m fit enough to sit in front of her, but I forgave her a long time ago in order for me to move on.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by story of six-year-old abandoned after mom’s passing

Social media users shares their thoughts about the story in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi lady detailed her story of being abandoned shortly after her mother's death. Image: @beauty_sipika

Source: Instagram

@Nana said:

“Some parents are dogs.”

@Prudee with the good hair shared:

“This is triggering. I was also put in a taxi at six years old from Witbank to Siyabuswa by my mom to my grandma’s place. Luckily, I remembered my way from the rank to my gran’s. I cried the whole journey. I resent my mom for that till this day.”

@MariaKhanye_commented:

“My mom passed away at five years old, and I remember everything about that funeral.”

@Zucco 🇿🇦wrote:

“Not me having a story like this from when I was seven years old.”

@Realtor_estate agent_Pretoria said:

“Eish, my mother was put on a train from Park Station to Cape Town. A24 24-hour journey all alone.”

@GLOW IN THE DARK commented:

“My cousin once put her three-year-old in a bus to Venda on his own.”

3 More family-related stories by Briefly News

A South African family from Cape Town touched the world when they shared a video of how they supported their mom battling cancer.

South Africans were stunned to see one family's five generations all in one photo after Christmas lunch.

A young lady was underwhelmed by a gift her family gave to her on her 21st birthday and posted it on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News