A South African family from Cape Town touched the world when they shared a video of how they supported their mom battling cancer

Mzansi appreciated the lovely gesture as the woman’s children and partner came together to warm her heart

Social media users shared kind words, hoping for the mom's recovery during this difficult time

South African woman understood just how much her family loved her after supporting her during the day times.

South Africans were touched by how a family supported their mom battling cancer. Image: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The lady's husband and children came together to surprise her with a kind gesture that would hopefully cheer her up.

Family shows up for mom with cancer

A South African family from Cape Town touched the world when they uploaded a sweet video of themselves supporting their mom battling cancer. The tribe all shaved their heads after their father finished cutting his wife’s hair.

The mom was emotional and appreciated the lovely support she received from her husband and children. The family video chatted to ensure that everyone showed their support in real-time.

One family member, Randy Meyer Julius, shared the now-viral clip with the caption:

“Mom was not expecting this ending. I draw a permanent boundary line. The enemy has no right to come near my family. No scheme could ever undo God's plans, no matter the circumstance. The cross has sealed my destiny. Every name needs to bow down to the name of Jesus! We have your back, always.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

5 ways to support cancer patients

There are several ways to support a loved one battling cancer. An article by Mediclinic listed five ways people could show up for a family member with the disease:

Be honest

Being honest with your loved one is essential, and sugarcoating their situation may leave them feeling unheard, which can contribute to their sense of loneliness and isolation.

Be present

It’s possible to show up for your loved one even if you don’t know what to say to make them feel better. Cancer can be very isolating.

Be practical

Find ways to show up for your loved one to make their life easier. Organising a meal plan for them or helping with chores is also an idea, as cancer patients are often exhausted from their treatments.

Be realistic

A person battling cancer may undergo different changes and their loved ones need to support them during these transitions.

Be inclusive

Always remember to visit or include them in group dates to avoid making them feel isolated and defined by their illness.

Mzansi touched by supportive family

South Africans were emotional after watching a video of a family who supported their mom battling cancer:

@Robin Pieters | commented:

“The most beautiful video I’ve ever seen.”

@Wanderlust & wrote:

“It’s beautiful and heartbreaking.”

@Shivi shared:

“One person doing this shows so much support, but all of her family members doing this with her shows true blessings and the real meaning behind family. I’m praying for her.”

@lilian said:

“God bless you, this mother truly raised gems.”

@fara commented:

“We will be keeping your mom in our prayers, what a way to show her your love and support. From the Management of Gamzas Fish Den.”

@Laylah_VA 🇿🇦 shared:

“Oh my word, you had me in tears. May God be with you and your family always.”

