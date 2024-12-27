“There’s Too Much Love”: SA Reacts to Beautiful Family Tree of Five Generations
- A lady showed off her Christmas reunion with her big family, who make up five generations of the family tree
- Their matriarch watched as her bloodline expanded and joyfully celebrated the holiday with her loved ones
- Mzansi was moved by the beautiful video that melted many hearts on TikTok, with over 125K likes and one million views
People often wish to have big families to cherish beautiful moments with and form genuine connections.
After sharing a now-viral video of her family tree having a blast on Christmas Day, a lady made the longing even more intense.
Lady shows off big family tree in viral TikTok video
Thabie Carol showed off how beautiful her family lunch was this past Christmas. Their holiday was filled with love as every family member pitched to have a wholesome time together.
The lady considered documenting one of their most precious moments yet since everyone was present. She filmed the matriarch of the family who started the big family with her late husband. The gogo’s kids then joined her as the second generation, followed by the grandchildren who made up the third generation.
The great-grandchildren joined the group, forming the fourth generation, and only one little girl represented the fifth generation of the family. The big, harmonious family was cute enough to generate one million views in a couple of days.
Thabie shared the lovely video with the caption:
“It all started with two people who fell in love in 1967.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s big family tree in viral TikTok video
Social media users loved the beautiful family tree and commented:
@obvious🤫🇿🇦 praised the person behind the idea:
“The organiser of the video, I mean a person who said let's shoot a video like this, is so smart. There's too much love in this video.”
@Rene🤰❤️ complimented the lovely family:
“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen on the net today.”
@zulu.cinderella commented:
“I’m also going to be the first one to start the 5th generation; I am so excited!”
@User887350012579008753 pointed out:
“You can see by the house that there was no Christmas drama.”
@Smiles 😌😍 melted:
“So everyone gets along? You are lucky.”
@Herminah said:
“So beautiful. You are blessed to still have the first generation. Oh, how I wish my grandparents were still alive.”
