Christmas is said to be the most wonderful time of the year, but one South African family would beg to differ

Feuding members ruined the big day for everyone, including the matriarch of the family, who signed out

Social media users were entertained by the main characters of the fight and shared their hilarious comments

A relationship expert explained to Briefly News what a healthy family dynamic looks like

On Christmas day, social media users posted their lovely photos of close family and friends enjoying their delicious meals.

SA was floored by a messy Christmas family gathering. Image: @lovelacia.a

Source: TikTok

One family entertained Mzansi with a hilarious video of their family feud that defeated their grandmother.

Christmas family gathering ruined by feuding members

This year’s Christmas was different for a lot of people. Some spent it alone for the first time, some spent the day with their in-laws, and some spent it with a heavy heart, grieving the loss of a loved one.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many South Africans wondered if Christmas is still the most wonderful time of the year after not feeling the Christmas spirit at all in 2024. One Mzansi family might have answered the question after posting a video where feuding members ruined their family luncheon.

The bickering almost turned physical, but some family members were brave enough to stop the fight. The grandmother had had enough of the ghetto scene and walked out.

The children disappointedly watched as their parents fought and ruined the special day.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to failed Christmas family gathering

A relationship expert, Paula Quinsee, shared what a healthy family dynamic should look like:

“Elements of a healthy family dynamic include nurturing, trust, love, respect, and support, and it includes family members feeling safe expressing their thoughts, emotions, and concerns without judgment, unconditional love, and care of successes and failures.”

Quinsee added that a healthy family environment is a place where boundaries and differences are respected:

“Families who resolve disagreements constructively without resorting to insults, blame, avoidance or violence empower each other to develop healthy relational skills which they will carry into their adult relationships.”

Social media users were amused by feuding family members who ruined their Christmas family gathering:

@🧿🤍 was floored:

“This is the Christmas content I signed up for.”

@Mseni Mngadi shared:

“Every family deserves to have one older brother, whom all others are afraid of.”

@Kele. Mpho:

“My family is like this, and they fight and thereafter dance and converse like nothing happened. It’s abnormal because they are never mad after the fight.”

@Tanyaradzwa Dlamini🇿🇼 pointed out:

“Even the kids are burnt out.”

@tshepiii_the_farmer said:

“I’m sorry, but please post more; I’m invested.”

@Kitso highlighted:

“Even the toddlers are fed up.”

3 More family-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News