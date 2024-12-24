A couple kept a tangible memory from their wedding day and shared it with their family almost a decade later

South Africans were stunned by the lovers’ idea to preserve their wedding day highlight in their home

Fruitcake is one dessert that has stood the test of time because of its ingredients that starve bacteria

South Africans reacted wildly to a now-viral TikTok video of a couple only cutting their wedding cake eight years later.

Mzansi was amazed by a couple who cut their 8-year-old wedding cake. Image: @DavidSacks

Source: Getty Images

The lovebirds shared their sweet treat with their family and filmed their experience to post on TikTok.

Couple cuts 8-year-old wedding cake in viral TikTok video

Almost a decade ago, a couple tied the knot and made the decision to preserve their wedding cake as a memory of their big day. The sweet treat was a creative way to measure their marriage as they went through the ups and downs.

Just before Christmas, the pair decided to enjoy their almost decade-old fruitcake with their family, who excitedly accepted a slice. The cake looked like a brick of cement from its lack of moisture.

Watch the video below:

Reasons why fruit cake lasts longer than most desserts

An article by Scientific America shared that the fruit used to make the fruitcake reduces and takes up the moisture from the desert and starves bacteria by wringing the juices that it would feed off of to survive. The treat has stood the test of time and was enjoyed as an energy bar by the ancient Romans as well as the soldiers of World War I, who turned to the cake when other food was spoiled.

Mzansi reacts to couple cutting 8-year-old wedding cake

Social media users were stunned by the preserved memory and commented:

@Sphamandla Ngalo commented:

“I thought it was an old mattress.”

@omphil3🤪😝 was baffled:

“I thought he was renovating, but it’s the cake. Why is the colour like that, though?”

@mawu_booysens.🦋 shared:

“My parents kept their wedding cake, and within one year, the cake was rotten, and they didn't even last 10 years in the marriage.”

@. Shared their last laugh:

“This other couple didn't invite me to their wedding; they only considered me at the last minute. Obviously, I didn’t go. Guess what? The cake lasted longer than the marriage.”

@kayise.zikode🫧🎀 asked:

“So, if we relocate, will we move with the cake?”

@Bubu said:

“Not me thinking that's a dirty doorstep mat.”

