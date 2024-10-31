Social media users were impressed by a groom’s special surprise for his new wife at their wedding

The newlyweds stood in awe of the perfect gift unveiling that had the woman crying in disbelief

Social media users were excited about the instant spread of joy at the wedding venue and shared their thoughts

One bride felt lucky after marrying the love of her life who gave her the most satisfaction wedding gift.

Social media users were stunned by a bride's priceless wedding gift. Image: @momentsbymelb

The new husband was pleased to see his present put a smile on his woman as he received kisses and hugs from her.

Wedding guests surprising bride with flashmob

A bride was stoked after she received an unexpected gift from her new husband and wedding guests. The lady’s friends and family took centre stage just as she was about to toss her bouquet from the balcony.

The new wife turned around only to find the crowd below her dancing and singing a song from one of her favourite musicals. The wedding guests harmoniously performed Mamma Mia’s Dancing Queen and had the woman of the hour geeked.

She couldn’t stop kissing and hugging her husband for the beautiful gift as flash mobs have become rare:

“When you think you’re doing your bouquet toss, but your friends and family had plans.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to wedding guests surprising bride

Social media users were stunned by the beautiful gift and commented:

@user3672135342658 highlighted:

“This is the only appropriate setting for a flashmob.”

@Tessa ❤ pointed out:

“We don’t have enough flash mobs anymore; I love this.”

@faiza loved the pricelest gift:

“Girl, you’re living my Mamma Mia life.”

@cels was touched:

“She is loved, oh my God.”

@jpaige ♾️commented:

“The way I would have started crying immediately.”

@audrey.b4 said:

“Imagine being loved by that many people who do this for you.”

@0utE♗ sPa☾ｅwas amazed:

“This is like a 2000s rom-com movie scene.”

