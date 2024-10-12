Congratulatory messages started pouring in after a viral TikTok video captured a sweet moment of rugby star Manie Libbok's wedding

The stunning couple melted Mzansi as they took the spotlight with their first dance

The pair moved together in harmony as the rest of the wedding party, and guests admired their union

Another Springboks player is off the market after marrying his high school sweetheart and wowing Mzansi with their beautiful union.

Mzansi was excited after photos of Mannie Libboke and his new wife were released online. Image: @brads_world/@manielibbokfanbase/@youmagazine_za

A now-viral TikTok clip shows the love birds moving harmoniously as their guests watch them take the spotlight during their first dance.

Manie Libbok marries high school sweetheart

The rugby star, Manie Libbok, scored perfectly when he chose the girl of his dreams. The Springboks star was officially off the market when he said 'I do' to his high school sweetheart Verna Lee Arries.

The couple tied the knot a week ago in Mossel Bay after a 15-month-long engagement. The stretch was worth it since their day was perfect to the T.

The wedding theme mirrored the classic old-money aesthetic. The guests and bridal party wore black, while the bride glowed in her angelic white dress, which complemented her figure. Mzansi got a glimpse of the couple's enchanting wedding in a TikTok video posted by You Magazine.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Manie Libbok's wedding on TikTok

Social media users were excited for the happy couple and commented:

@Leeford Musandida wrote:

"Scoring on and off the field."

@Free In Deed🙏 commented:

"Go, Manie, congratulations to you and your wife, brother. Marriage is tough, but it's right, now let's get back to the game."

@Main Nomas shared:

"When it matters, Manie knows how to score."

@Colin shared:

"God's richest blessings on your wedding day, Manie Libbok. God bless your union."

@2467 commented:

"Aaw, congratulations to the Libbok couple. May Jesus be the centre of your marriage. God bless, absolutely beautiful."

