Rap queens Moozlie and Nadia Nakai failed to impress partygoers with their dance moves at events while performing

The duo got no cheer from attendees after pulling sensual moves before exiting the stage

Social media users were also not impressed after seeing the video clip of their performance and shared their opinions

Nadia Nakai and Moozlie share a stage at a concert in Joburg. Image: @Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Musician Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie, and Nadia Nakai, aka Bragga, pulled a do performance at the Back To The City concert recently at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.

A social media user shared a video clip of how they ended their set on X under the user handle @_BlackZA, showing Mzansi peeps uninterested.

The last dance that was meant to wow fans

The video clip shared by @_BlackZA shows the Vatel and Naaa Meaan hitmakers on stage twerking for the attendees, who looked unfazed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video here.

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts on the ladies' dance moves

The performance failed to impress attendees at the Back To The City concert and did land better on social media users who watched it on the gent's X feed.

User @SdomaneVanWyk said:

"People are tired of mediocre.."

User @mdluliwabantu joked:

"It's important to hire some 30 people and put them at the front."

User @baneleN noted:

"This was just embarrassing."

User @Lebzar1 detailed:

"It's 30+ year-olds tweaking for kiddos that's a problem. I swear the thirst trapping doesn't work ko groove."

User @mhlangathobeka1 noted

"People are getting bored of involuntary (bums)....like it's no more fascinating. Besides, they've probably seen Zodwa live, and we all know how she goes, all the way."

User @GiftKhama2 said:

"We are not Americans that cheer for twerking women; they should go to America if they think shaking bums is talent."

Nadia Nakai shows appreciation to Moozlie for her support

In another Briefly News article, Nadia Nakai penned down a moving post for Moozlie, appreciating her for the support she extended after the death of her boyfriend, AKA.

The post also got Mzansi peeps appreciating the rapping queen for being a good friend.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News