Nadia Nakai posted a Twitter caption singing praises to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, who has been supportive ever since AKA passed away

The trending post came after Moozlie hosted Supa Mega's memorial service on February 17, 2023

After seeing Nadia Nakai's lengthy social media post, Mzansi also gave Moozlie the flowers she deserves

Nadia Nakai has expressed gratitude to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena for being a source of strength for everyone close to the recently assassinated rapper AKA.

Nadia Nakai praised "Moozlie" Mabena for prioritising her AKA's friends and family when he was gunned down in Durban. Image: @moozlie and @nadianakai

The Dangerous hitmaker lost Supa Mega on February 10, 2023, after unknown men shot him and ran away. Nadia was devastated by the tragic death because it was rumoured that they were about to take their relationship to the next level.

One of the few people who remained strong for people close to AKA was Nomuzi. According to ZAlebs, she was even chosen as the MC for Supa Mega's memorial service on February 17.

Nomuzi is close friends with DJ Zinhle, AKA's baby mama. The star made sure that her friend's daughter Kairo, Nadia, the Company rapper's family, and industry mates bid farewell to AKA in the most dignified way possible.

Nadia Nakai shows love to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena

There were some people who criticised how Moozlie hosted Supa Mega's memorial service, but Nadia's recent tweet silenced the trolls. Nadia praised Nomuzi for always showing up for her or her friends, saying:

"Let me tell you about Nomuzi Mabena, she has been holding down people, families and legacies, even when her heart is breaking… what a golden human being! I wish I knew her and her heart a long time ago… she’s done so much with no praise, showed up and showed out! ❤️ @nomoozlie"

Mzansi lauds Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena for being a supportive friend

@DTloubatla said:

"She’s honestly the best! What a beautiful soul. I love you Aunty Moozlie."

@xan__zar shared:

"She has the best heart."

@Nandile_Za posted:

"A truly beautiful person inside and out ❤️"

@realcalvinmerci also said:

"This one is a gem ❤️"

@LetjobaMalapane wrote:

"Finally, someone has given her the flowers that she deserves. She really is holding down people, families and legacies for real. She's the type that means it when she says "I got you". That's why I love her."

@CalvenLusenga replied:

"@nomoozlie we love you. We see you and appreciate you. May God keep his hand upon you. You're a solid structure. You're amazing."

@Fortune__R added:

"One of my favourite human beings ❤ she's a rare gem"

