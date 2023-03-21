Zakes Bantwini sent a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Nandi Madida, who turned 35 on March 20

The Grammy-winning musician expressed gratitude for having a wife as lovely and supportive as Nandi

Several celebrities, including DJ Tira, Basetsana Khumalo and South Africans, gushed about the adorable couple in the comments section

On March 20, which marked Nandi Madida's 35th birthday, her husband, Zakes Bantwini, made her feel special on the timeline.

Zakes Bantwini thanked Nandi Madida for being a supportive wife on her 35th birthday. Image: @nandi_madida and @zakesbantwini

Zakes took to Instagram and wrote a sweet caption for Nandi. The Grammy Award-winning musician poured his heart out to his lovely wife, telling her how much she means to him. Zakes lauded his wife for always being kind and supportive and bringing so much joy to their marital home with their two children, Shaka and Nefertiti.

"On this special day, I want you to know that you are loved and cherished by all of us. May your day be filled with all the things that make you happy."

Nandi Madida replies to Zakes Bantwini's birthday message to her

Taking to the comments, Nandi revealed that they met 10 years ago. ZAlebs reported that they tied the knot in 2016 and have been going strong ever since.

"I met you on my birthday 10 years ago. The best birthday gift. Love you loads."

DJ Tira, Basetsana Khumalo, Tbo Touch and Mzansi gush over Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's cute online interaction

Mzansi celebs and peeps were moved by Zakes' post and commented by wishing Nandi a happy birthday.

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Happy birthday to your gorgeous wife. May the Lord bless her today and always ♥️"

@tbotouch wrote:

"Today is an auspicious day as we celebrate the Queen. Happy Birthday Nandi Mama Ka King Shaka."

@nomcebo_zikode shared:

"Happiest birthday @nandi_madida."

@mabanga_sthe posted:

"MakaShaka ❤️ We love you so much @nandi_madida. Thank you for your love and golden heart."

@kabeloob replied:

"If ever there is someone who is beautiful naturally is Nandi. Mme yo o montle please Happy birthday Mma Zakes."

@queenr1232 also said:

"Happy birthday, @nandi_madida I love you so much sis ❤️"

@dladlamenzi added:

"Happy birthday to your Queen, bro More beautiful years for you guys "

Nandi celebrates Zakes Bantwini after winning a Grammy Award

Nandi and Zakes are one of those Mzansi celebrity couples who aren't afraid to show each other love on social media. Briefly News reported in February 2023 that Nandi was a proud wife after her husband won a Grammy Award at the 2023 ceremony on February 5.

Zakes won an international award for his hit song Bayethe, which features Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman. The three talented musicians were nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

On social media, Nandi praised her husband's efforts. She also mentioned that the journey to the Grammy stage was difficult because Zakes lost his father before the ceremony.

SA showers Nandi Madida with sweet birthday wishes as she turns 35, star drops hot pic while thanking peeps

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida celebrated her 35th birthday in style. The TV personality wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram at midnight on Monday, March 20.

The online post went viral, with Mzansi and celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and DJ Shimza showering Nandi with love on her special day.

Nandi followed up her birthday post with a picture of herself wearing a tight black dress that showed off her hourglass figure. In the caption, Madida thanked everyone who wished her a blessed and happy birthday.

