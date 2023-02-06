Nandi Madida has taken to her official Instagram page to sing praises to her man, Zakes Bantwini

The Asanda hitmaker recently took home the trophy for Best Global Performance at the Grammys

Zakes was nominated alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration song Bayethe

Nandi Madida is a proud wife after her husband, Zakes Bantwini, won a Grammy Award at the 2023 ceremony on February 5.

Zakes Bantwini was awarded the Grammy for Best Global Performance and his wife, Nandi Madida, is overjoyed. Image: @nandi_madida and @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

The Osama hitmaker bagged the trophy for his smash hit Bayethe, which features Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode and Mzansi musician Wouter Kellerman. According to ZAlebs, the three artists were nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

Taking to Instagram after the huge win, Nandi wrote an emotional letter to Zakes. She penned:

"As some of you may know @zakesbantwini sadly lost his father last month. As you can imagine, it’s been such a challenging time for him, but I know his father is so proud of him right now . You have gained a powerful ancestor, my love. Congrats on winning your first Grammy! ❤Congrats as well to my brothers @sibo_the_zulu @wouterkellerman and my dear sister @nomcebo_zikode ❤️✨"

Mzansi celebs react to Nandi Madida praising Zakes Bawnteini after winning a Grammy

@ladydu_sa said:

"God bless you for being there for him."

@ttmbha shared:

"You've been such a solid support structure for him ❤️❤️"

@abdul_khoza posted:

"Another Grammy for Africa! Oh, what a time to be alive. Congratulations to your King, he absolutely deserves this!!"

@khayadlanga also said:

"God is always working."

@janez_vermeiren replied:

" Incredible. We are all super proud!"

@lavidanota commented:

"Thank you for being there to make it easier on him. More than making one's father proud, nothing brings a man as much joy as making his wife and children being proud. Congratulations on the first of many #Grammys! ❤️❤️"

@refilwemodiselle also said:

"This is incredible. Congratulations ❤️✨ Ubaba is definitely part of this engineering ✨"

@thesivu added:

"Deserving."

Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode bag Grammy win, Mzansi celebrates: “Inspiring to see South Africans win”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The three artists' single Bayethe won Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media.

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman's names topped the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans congratulated the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

