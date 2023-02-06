South African musicians Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman are trending on social media after bagging a Grammy award

The three talented artists bagged the Best Global Music Performance accolade for their hit single titled Bayethe

Zakes, Wouter, and Nomcebo's names are topping the trends list on social media as South African continue to congratulate them

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The three artists single Bayethe won Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode bagged their first Grammy win. Image: @zakesbantwini, @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

Mzansi congratulates Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman's names are topping the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans are congratulating the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

@HermaineM said:

"Congratulations to Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode on winning Grammy Award."

@sahiphop247 wrote:

"Congratulations Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode."

@mbali_ndlela commented;

"Congratulations to Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman on their Grammy. It's always inspiring to see South Africans win on the world stage."

@_mashesha wrote:

"Just last year it was Black Coffee and now it’s Zakes Bantwini. Grammys and South African artists is becoming a normal thing."

@g0dsvryown added:

"Well deserved. Congratulations to Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo. This is a confirmation that dreams do come true."

Mzansi celebs wish Master KG a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebs took to Master KG's timeline to wish him a happy birthday when he turned 27 on Tuesday, 31 January.

The Jerusalema hitmaker's peers in the entertainment industry made his day special by writing him heartfelt birthday wishes on his special day. The star, who was born in Limpopo 27 years ago, also took to his official

Instagram account to share that it was his birthday and thanked his supporters for continuing to stream and buy his music.

"Year 27 I Was Born on This Day! Thank You GOD For everything and All my Lovely Fans."

Source: Briefly News