Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge, in a scathing X (Twitter) post

The activist and poet noticed Mbenenge's conduct in the courtroom during the tribunal and found it arrogant

Netizens also chimed in on Judge Mbenenge's behaviour, and many had varying opinions

Ntsiki Mazwai has been called out by Judge Mbenenge. Image: KayaNews/X, Showmax

Mazwai slams Judge Mbenenge

South African activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to a viral clip of Eastern Cape Judge President, Selby Mbenenge. The judge is at the centre of a controversial misconduct investigation, after his secretary, Andiswa Mengo, made sexual harassment allegations.

Reacting to an X clip by @Tlats_OVO, Mazwai said Mbenenge was displaying high levels of arrogance. At the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, Mbenenge admitted to asking Mengo for a juicy picture even after she said she was sick and not feeling well.

Mengo told the court that the interactions between her and Mbenenge started in June 2021 and November 2022. She also alleged that the Judge sent her explicit photos of his private parts, against her will.

Ntsiki Mazwai, in her post on 10 July 2025, found Mbenenge's attitude and manner in which he is answering the questions alarming.

Netizens react to Mbenenge's conduct

The advocate's views resonate with a lot of people online, with some people stating that Mbenenge showed no remorse in court. Social media users had varying opinions about this case, with many people calling him out for having little respect for women.

Ntsiki Mazwai called out Judge Mbenenge after his courtroom shenanigans. Image: Judges Matter

Here are some of the reactions:

@Pondo_Pride stated:

"The arrogance can be felt through the screen. The fact that the evidence leader was a woman made it clear what and how he feels about women. They should submit to his maleness."

@ItsLithaAfter9 was angry:

"What angers me about JP Mbenenge is how arrogant he is. He also illustrates throughout that he doesn’t respect women."

@Moanerleaser argued:

"I’m not sure what makes the Mbenenge case so ‘complicated’ for most people, because what he did is a perfect demonstration of abuse of power."

@Khwezi_bass said:

"This Mbenenge case really shows the importance of outgrowing childish ways and gaining self-control and discipline. Guilty or not, imagine being this old and discussing such WhatsApp texts in court."

@EzethuJubase pointed out:

"I see people are taking the Judge Mbenenge tribunal as a joke. That is a man who presided over real-life cases, with that mentality. It’s actually scary."

@AmuFloyd laughed:

"Mbenenge has such a great memory or he's making up stories. He seems to remember even the smallest details about what he did on a specific date and time years ago."

