Social media has been buzzing as many ladies have been hitting on Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

South African activist and author Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the number of women hitting on Mkhwanazi

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to all the women who have a crush on the law enforcement official

Ntsiki Mazwai was stunned by the number of women hitting on Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Once again, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi became the talk of the town on social media after Ntsiki Mazwai commented on the number of women who have been hitting on the law enforcement official.

Recently, the controversial activist and poet was stunned by how many women were publicly crushing on Mkhwanazi ever since he made the allegations regarding the nationwide drug syndicate.

Netizens react to women hitting on Mkhwanazi

Many netizens found it amusing that many women in the country were hitting on the Lieutenant General. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Ntobeko_Bblv said:

"We just want those powerful genes not to go to waste, bakithi, is that too much to ask?"

@Lehutso_Ml stated:

"Haibo ya'll want to distract our comrade bo Delilah."

@DjShoesmusic responded:

"He is married to another police woman, they have one child, together and one grandchild."

@khayakazikhuts2 wrote:

"Well, traditional men don't care about rings, but he is so firm and loyal to our country, he is definitely taken and loves his partner. Let's focus, people!"

@ManabileMa43115 replied:

"There are no disciplined men of this calibre who will be single. Ladies should know better. Let’s leave General Mkhwanazi to focus on pressing matters of this country. He’s definitely married!"

@phumy_mthembu commented:

"I was wondering when he said he is willing to die for the badge, ukuthi his family bathini. Maybe that is what keeps him free of manipulation by these criminals."

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi trended on social media. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What work experience does General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have?

Having joined SAPS as a student constable in 1993, Mkhwanazi rose through the ranks to his current rank. General Mkhawanazi served as the Head of the Special Task Force and Divisional Commissioner for Human Resource Development.

He also served as the acting National Commissioner of Police and Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, specialising in counter-terrorism, tactical response, special operations, hostage situations, air wing, and bomb disposal.

Ntsiki Mazwai said that, given his educational qualifications and work experience, it was no surprise that he was taking a strong stance against crime in South Africa.

“Given his educational background, it is no wonder that General Mkhwanazi takes a strong stance against crime, ibethiwe ke lendoda. Ayo candre deployment le,” Mazwai praised.

Nota Baloyi warns General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, Ntsiki Mazwai's new friend Nota Baloyi didn't share the same praise for General Mkhwanazi. Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi warned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after his explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Baloyi claimed that by accusing Mchunu, General Mkhwanazi had made the same accusations to Cyril Ramaphosa as the appointing authority. Baloyi warned that no one would save him when the consequences of his press statement caught up with him.

