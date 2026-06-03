A South African man has gone viral after demonstrating a clever and stylish way to repurpose empty coffee bottles into modern kitchen storage canisters

In a video shared on TikTok, the content creator used masking tape, matte spray paint, and gold glitter to upgrade his old jars

Viewers filled the comment section with praise for the sleek end product, with many joking that the aesthetic value explains the high price of premium coffee brands

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A creative man prepares a set of old glass coffee jars for an artistic kitchen upcycling project. Image: @kabelo_colds

Source: TikTok

A talented content creator has inspired home decor enthusiasts across social media with his impressive coffee bottle recycling skills. The video was shared on the TikTok account @kabelo_colds on 30 May 2026, showing a step-by-step look at how he saved money by transforming discarded containers into elegant pantry storage.

The creator started by washing out three large, empty Jacobs Krönung coffee jars and removing their paper labels. He then applied strips of masking tape at the centre of each clear glass container to mask out a vertical window, doing all this outdoors.

The creative man turns coffee bottles into food canisters

The man moved on to spray the glass jars and their plastic lids with matte black spray paint, followed by a mist of gold glitter for a textured, premium finish. When TikTok user @kabelo_colds was done and had peeled the masking tape, the bottle turned into a gorgeous food canister, which he immediately used for macaroni.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the man’s talent

The creative video inspired many homeowners who promised to put their empty coffee bottles to good use. Many admitted they thought he was about to create a portrait or a painting on a canvas, but were impressed by the practical final product. Some joked, saying that seeing how beautifully the jars clean up makes them understand why premium coffee brands are so expensive. Others noted that they already reuse their coffee jars, storing sugar and tea, but promised to try out his painting and decoration methods to elevate the look of their own kitchen shelves.

Viewers loved the man's gorgeous black and gold canisters. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Cornelia Makhaphela said:

"Beautiful, and creative."

User @TabsJoy shared:

"Easy to replace when broken🔥."

User @silverfox2330 commented:

"Beautiful. This art has nothing to do with struggling 😏."

User @ MaNzima added:

"I reuse them as well. I just peel off the labels."

User @hebron shared:

"😭 I genuinely thought you were making a portrait 😩."

User @Billonaire Ej joked:

"Nice, this is why the coffee is way too expensive, 😅hey 🔥."

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Source: Briefly News