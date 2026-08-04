A South African content creator shared his progress after selling sweets street by street while working towards a R10,000 goal

The man revealed he earned over R120 previously and later reached R475 through continued street sales

Social media users praised his determination, while others suggested ways to improve and grow the business

Screenshots taken from the content creator's account. Images: MR GWABABA TESTER

Source: TikTok

A South African man chasing a R10,000 target impressed viewers after revealing earnings from selling sweets on the streets. The TikTok video, shared on 31 July 2026, showed his progress after several days of trading while receiving support from strangers.

Popular content creator MR GWABABA TESTER documented his journey and shared income updates online. He sells sweets for R1 each while moving street by street daily.

After previously making more than R120 within less than one hour, he continued pushing forward. By the third day, his total earnings from selling sweets had reached R475.

The creator’s approach relies on direct sales and consistent daily effort. He visits different streets and offers sweets to people throughout the day. Some potential customers decline his offers, while others support his business. Encouragement from community members has helped him continue pursuing his financial goal.

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SA praises seller’s determination and business mindset

Many viewers admired the creator’s willingness to work hard despite challenges. Several people said his dedication inspired them to consider starting ventures themselves. Others praised his positive attitude and commitment towards reaching his target.

Some social media users also shared practical suggestions for improvement. A few recommended selling near schools where younger customers might show interest. Others advised packaging the sweets differently to attract more buyers. Additional suggestions included using containers and serving tools for convenience.

Many viewers felt the creator demonstrated that small beginnings could still produce results. MR GWABABA TESTER's updates also showed that progress often comes through consistency.

Supportive comments continued appearing as more people followed his journey. Viewers encouraged him to keep going and wished him success. Others expressed respect for his willingness to earn money through honest work.

The creator remains focused on reaching his R10,000 target through continued street sales. His progress has attracted attention from South Africans who appreciate determination and self-motivation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News