A Johannesburg man has gone viral after explaining how homeowners can earn extra income by renting out their houses for movies, adverts and TV productions

The post highlights how South Africa’s film industry regularly uses everyday homes, not just luxury properties, depending on the needs of different productions

Social media users reacted strongly to the idea, with many expressing surprise that their homes could be registered and used as filming locations for paid productions

A Johannesburg man has sparked interest on social media after revealing how ordinary South Africans can earn extra money by renting out their homes as filming locations for movies, television shows and commercials. Content creator @mbuyiselovilakazi shared the video on 21 June 2026, explaining that homeowners do not need to own luxury mansions to qualify. Instead, he said production companies are often looking for a wide range of properties depending on the type of project they are filming.

A split-screen fashion feature captured lifestyle content creator Mbuyiselo Vilakazi posing stylishly. Image: @mbuyiselovilakazi

Source: TikTok

With the rising cost of living continuing to place pressure on household budgets, many viewers welcomed the tip as another potential way to generate extra cash without starting a new business or taking on another job. South Africa has built a strong reputation as one of Africa's leading filming destinations, attracting both local and international productions each year.

From Hollywood movies to streaming series, television adverts and music videos, filmmakers regularly use locations across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and other parts of the country. Because every production has different requirements, location scouts search for all kinds of properties. Modern family homes, apartments, townhouses, farms, office buildings and even older homes can all be selected depending on what a script requires.

Mbuyiselo Vilakazi explained the step-by-step process for South Africans looking to generate extra income by renting their houses to film crews. Image: @mbuyiselovilakazi

Source: TikTok

How homeowners can get their properties noticed

According to the advice shared in the video, homeowners can register their properties with location agencies that connect film producers with suitable venues. These agencies maintain databases of homes and businesses that are available for filming and contact owners when a production is looking for a matching location.

Before filming begins, production companies usually inspect the property, negotiate a daily rental fee and sign agreements covering insurance, security and any potential damage. The amount earned varies depending on the size of the production, the number of filming days and the type of property required.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Social media users welcome the money-making idea

The video by user @mbuyiselovilakazi generated plenty of discussion online, with many South Africans saying they had never considered renting out their homes for film productions. Others shared stories of neighbourhoods where roads had temporarily been closed while movies or television commercials were being filmed, saying they now understood why production companies were willing to pay property owners.

Ke i tumetse joked:

“Any film production looking for an RDP house in Pretoria? Mine is available.”

Ky shared:

“One of our houses was rented for a show in 2018 and we were paid R53,000 for just 29 hours.”

Mogaleadi shared:

“My aunt rented out her house for a movie and even landed a role as an extra.”

Mangwanenosy wondered:

“I wonder if estates allow production crews to film there.”

Teacher L joked:

“I’m renting out my basement for horror movies.”

Melo_Mosase shared:

“My house has been used in a movie.”

Plant Hunter shared:

“I’ve rented out some of my sister’s cars for productions like Cobrizi and Adulting and made good money.”

Senatla asked:

“Where will you be while they’re filming in your house?”

MaNgwenya_Swazi shared:

“My mom was once approached by a location scout to rent our house, but she declined.”

2025/26 Champions shared:

“Adulting on Showmax was filmed at my place.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about property rentals

A South African content creator compared what a R1 million property budget can realistically get you in a township versus a suburban area.

A young woman from Kanana shared a video of herself building property from scratch, with no financial help or family backing behind her.

South African finance coach Nomawethu Rashoalane went viral on Instagram on 31 May 2026 after warning home buyers about the true cost of owning property.

Source: Briefly News