A viral video showing two monkeys drinking beer from discarded bottles in Indonesia has sparked concern among animal lovers

The unusual footage has reignited discussions about littering and the impact of careless tourism on wildlife

Social media users have criticised tourists after monkeys were filmed drinking leftover beer from glass bottles in Lombok

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A viral video showing two monkeys drinking beer from glass bottles in Indonesia has left social media users both amused and deeply concerned, with many saying the incident highlights the growing impact of irresponsible tourism on wildlife. The footage, shared by @7newsaustralia on 10 June 2026, was filmed in Kuta, Lombok, where traveller Claire Hansen captured the unusual moment while exploring the popular tourist destination.

The professional wildlife stock photograph captured a side-profile view of a single primate resting against a softly blurred background Image: Timothy Allen

Source: TikTok

Across many tourist destinations around the world, animals have become increasingly exposed to human food, alcohol and rubbish left behind by visitors. Wildlife consuming alcohol or processed foods can suffer serious health effects, including poisoning, dehydration, digestive problems and changes in natural behaviour. Glass bottles and other litter can also cause injuries or encourage animals to associate humans with food.

Conservationists have repeatedly urged visitors to dispose of waste responsibly, as seemingly harmless litter can have lasting consequences for local ecosystems.

A reminder to protect wildlife

Indonesia is home to a rich variety of wildlife that attracts millions of tourists each year. Environmental groups continue to encourage responsible tourism practices, including keeping a safe distance from animals, avoiding feeding wildlife and ensuring that rubbish is disposed of correctly.

According to National Library of Medicine, a 15-month study monitored 18 healthy rhesus macaques using MR imaging to evaluate the impact of voluntary alcohol intake on the brain. The results revealed significant volume reduction in the cerebral cortex of the drinking subjects. Although the viral clip by the page @7newsaustralia has amused millions online, many believe it should also serve as a reminder that human actions can have unintended consequences for animals that share popular tourist destinations.

A split-screen news graphic showed wild monkeys holding and drinking out of green glass beer bottles in Indonesia. Image: @7newsaustralia

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Social media users express concern

The viral video quickly attracted thousands of comments, with many viewers saying they felt sorry for the monkeys rather than entertained. Others questioned how the animals managed to access the beer bottles in the first place, arguing that tourists should take greater responsibility for cleaning up after themselves.

Jim Makr commented:

"That's sad."

Maan_pb11 joked:

"It's not even the weekend, mate."

Clay Phelps joked:

"It's 5 o'clock somewhere."

No Name commented:

"The economy really does affect everyone."

Valle joked:

"Why are you filming me?"

Aidsmith commented:

"They are living life to its fullest."

Zachary Saab asked:

"How old are they?"

Josh.H.F.Morris asked:

"Are they ok?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about monkeys

Source: Briefly News